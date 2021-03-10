Reich Brothers announces purchase of 620,000 SF Distribution Center in Glendale, AZ and long term lease to Dynarex for 250,000 SF.

The facility is located at 7811 N Glen Harbor Blvd, and is in close proximity to corporate neighbors including Coca Cola and Conair. The 620,000 SF building features ceiling heights ranging from 32 to 40 foot clear, 43 dock high doors, and is fully demised into 4 separate sections. The site is easily accessible to the 101 loop and I-10 freeway.

Reich Brothers expects to upgrade and maintain the facility for distribution and logistics, in an effort to generate jobs and stimulate the local economy. "We are committed to preserving the integrity and infrastructure of the site for its highest and best use. Phoenix is one of the fastest growing markets in the country, and the need for big box will continue to be in high demand," said Alex Reich, Director of Acquisitions at Reich Brothers. "We are excited about the new tenancy and look forward to the full utilization of this terrific facility for many years to come."

Reich Brothers is a national industrial real estate investment group with 15,000,000 SF under management across the United States and specializes in the repurposing of underutilized industrial assets for modern day manufacturing and distribution uses. In the last 12 months, Reich has significantly scaled its current portfolio with aims to double its existing assets under management over the next 12-18 months.

Contact: Alex Reich, 914-614-1800

SOURCE Reich Brothers Holdings, LLC

