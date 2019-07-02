Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of Infill Manufacturing and Distribution Facility in Nashville, TN

The facility is located at 707 Spence Lane and is directly equidistant from the downtown Nashville submarket and Nashville International airport, serving as a 'last mile' destination or an airport logistic option for the tight Nashville market. The site's heavy power and floor load capacity also lends itself to light or heavy manufacturing. The 182,200 SF facility is comprised of multiple buildings featuring ceiling heights ranging from 24'-38' clear and can be repurposed for a single user or subdivided into multiple sections, accommodating a variety of tenants.

Reich Brothers expects to repurpose the facility for light manufacturing and distribution, and to eventually subdivide the property to accommodate the two smaller buildings on site. "Reich Brothers is excited to expand its presence in the Nashville market and are committed to remodeling the existing infrastructure to accommodate a variety of tenants, investing heavily in certain improvements to prepare the facility for new occupancy," said Alex Reich, Director of Acquisitions at Reich Brothers. "The site's prime location and flexibility lend itself to a variety of tenants and we look forward to bringing the site back to full occupancy."

Site work at the facility for the larger building has already commenced and is expected to be completed in quarter four of 2019. The two smaller buildings are currently available for lease or sale.



About Reich Brothers

Reich Brothers is a national industrial real estate firm with a specialization in the acquisition, repurposing, and management of manufacturing and distribution facilities across the United States. With several synergistic divisions across multiple disciplines, Reich Brothers provides a one stop shop solution for large corporates, financial institutions, and owner-operators globally. Reich Brothers currently has over 10,000,000 square feet of commercial real estate under management and is the go-to for complex asset transactions nationwide.

