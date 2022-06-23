Reich Brothers continues its expansion in Baltimore County with the purchase of 6201 Seaforth St. Baltimore, MD a 90,000 SF first mile facility on 8.1 acres adjacent to the Port of Baltimore

The rail served facility will be upgraded for modernized warehousing and light manufacturing with additional acreage made turnkey for outdoor trailer parking and container storage.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich Brothers is pleased to announce its latest industrial acquisition by the port of Baltimore. The rail served facility has been utilized over the years for warehousing as well as port specific 3PL services, and is well located given its immediate proximity to the Seagirt Marine Terminal with easy access to both the I-95, I-69 beltway and BIW airport. The 90,000 square foot facility will be one of, if not the only available Baltimore port centric property of its size that offers up to 3 acres of contiguous outdoor storage with rail access.