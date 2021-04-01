Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg Named 'Silicon Valley Firm of the Year' and Courtland Reichman Awarded 'Silicon Valley Litigator of the Year' by Benchmark Litigation

The verdict was announced on January 24, 2020, following a nine-day jury trial before Judge Leonard P. Stark in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Jurors awarded Densify $236 million in damages, finding that VMware willfully infringed two Densify patents that cover virtualization technology that enables multiple computer systems to run on a single server. RJLF's Courtland Reichman was recognized as The American Lawyer "Litigator of the Week" following his success as lead trial counsel for Densify.

The firm was also recently honored with a 2020 "Turnaround Award" from The M&A Advisor following its successful representation of Reynolds Metals Company (an affiliate of Alcoa Corporation), in reaching a favorable settlement with Gregory Powers Partners in connection with a dispute involving an energy services agreement.

RJLF's roster of lawyers has grown by 50% over the last year, reflecting significant client demand following its recent courtroom victories.

"Silicon Valley is a competitive legal market," said Courtland Reichman. "There's obviously no shortage of legal talent in the region, so it's a great honor for our firm to be recognized as the 'Silicon Valley Firm of the Year' for the second year in a row. Our attorneys could not be more committed to our clients, and this award is a direct reflection of their efforts."

Benchmark Litigation is the definitive guide to America's leading litigation law firms and lawyers. It is the only publication on the market to focus exclusively on litigation in the United States. Research is conducted through extensive interviews with litigators, dispute resolution specialists, and their clients to identify the leading litigators and firms.

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned and rejects the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com .

