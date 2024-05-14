Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg Takes on Comic Giants: Petition to Cancel SUPER HERO Trademarks Filed for Superbabies

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move that challenges the titans of the comic world, Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg (RJLF) announced today that it has filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel Marvel and DC Comics' jointly owned trademarks on the term SUPER HERO. The action, initiated on behalf of clients S.J. Richold and Superbabies Limited, aims to liberate a term that has been synonymous with valor and inspiration for over a century.

The superhero genre has captivated the imagination of millions around the globe for generations and continues to inspire countless individuals to pursue greatness. Superheroes are more than just characters; they are a cultural phenomenon and an essential archetype in modern storytelling. For more than half a century, dozens of companies have created, published, and promoted superhero stories in virtually every medium.

Superbabies' cancellation petition sheds light on comic juggernauts DC and Marvel's efforts to monopolize SUPER HEROES. RJLF client Richold is the creator and author of The Super Babies, a team of superpowered superhero babies. Earlier this year, DC threatened legal action against Richold, claiming that they have the exclusive right to use the word "SUPER" in connection with comics, toys, costumes, and children's books. Richold has petitioned for cancellation to protect his rights and to end DC and Marvel's unfair practices.

Adam Adler, lead counsel for Superbabies, states, "This petition is not just about a term; it's about preserving the integrity and accessibility of a genre that has become a fundamental part of our culture. By challenging these trademarks, we seek to ensure that superheroes remain a source of inspiration for all, rather than a trademarked commodity controlled by two corporate giants."

RJLF's petition emphasizes that the term SUPER HERO is ubiquitous and generic, and is used not as a brand identifier, but rather as a label to denote characters or individuals possessing extraordinary abilities or virtues. The claim for exclusive rights by DC and Marvel not only lacks historical precedence but also stands contrary to the term's widespread usage across multiple platforms and mediums.

