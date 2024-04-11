Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg Wins $525 Million Patent Infringement Verdict for Kove Against Amazon Web Services

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) has secured a $525 million patent infringement verdict for Kove IO, Inc. against tech behemoth Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The jury found that AWS infringed all three patents at issue in the litigation.

"Yesterday's success highlights the importance of protecting intellectual property rights. By doing so, we create an environment where innovation and creativity can flourish, benefiting not only our company but also our customers and the industry as a whole," shared John Overton, Kove's Founder and CEO. "We are committed to defending our innovations and leading through our pioneering technology."

This dispute dates back to 2018, when RJLF filed suit on behalf of Kove, a company established by two University of Chicago Ph.D. graduates and co-inventors. The patents at issue are U.S. Patent Nos. 7,814,170; 7,103,640; and 7,233,978.

"We're extremely grateful to the jury and the Court for recognizing the significance of our client's inventions," said Courtland L. Reichman, lead counsel for Kove. "This decision is a testament to the power of innovation and the importance of protecting IP rights for start-up companies against tech giants."

Along with Reichman, the Kove trial team included RJLF attorneys Christine Lehman, Shawna Ballard, Khue Hoang, Amy Ruhland, Jennifer Estremera, Jaime Cardenas-Navia, Gina Cremona, Adam Adler, Taylor Mauze, Philip Eklem, Savannah Carnes, Naveed Hasan, Navid Bayar, and Brian Baran; local counsel Renato Mariotti of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP; and damages expert Jim Bergman, technical expert Dr. Michael T. Goodrich, and industry expert Karim Fanous.

The case Kove IO, Inc. v. Amazon Web Services, Inc., case number 1-18-cv-08175 (N.D.IL).

About Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned, reinventing the practice of law without the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., Austin, and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. Visit reichmanjorgensen.com to learn more.

Contact :

Jennifer Estremera

[email protected]

(650) 623-1407

SOURCE Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP