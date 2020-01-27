Reichman Jorgensen Secures $236 Million Patent Infringement Verdict for Densify Against VMware

The verdict was announced on January 24, 2020, following a nine-day jury trial before Judge Leonard P. Stark in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Jurors awarded Densify, formerly known as Cirba Inc., $236 million in damages finding that VMware willfully infringed two Densify patents, including U.S. Patent Nos. 8,209,687 and 9,654,367, which cover virtualization technology that enables multiple computer systems to run on a single server.

"As we maintained throughout trial, VMware unlawfully used Densify's intellectual property for its own gain," said Courtland Reichman, lead counsel for Densify. "We are very pleased with the jury's verdict and consider it not only a victory for Densify, but a victory for all technology companies who risk being unfairly squeezed out of the market by larger competitors who infringe their valuable inventions."

Along with Mr. Reichman, the Densify trial team included Reichman Jorgensen partners Christine E. Lehman, Khue V. Hoang, Shawna Ballard, and Jennifer P. Estremera, and firm associates Wesley L. White, Kate Falkenstien, Ariel C. Green, Michael G. Flanigan, Leaf Williams, Connor S. Houghton, and Joachim B. Steinberg, along with co-counsel Kenneth L. Dorsney of Morris James LLP, Gary J. Toman of Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial LLC, and Peter J. Ayers of the Law Office of Peter J. Ayers, PLLC.

The case is Cirba Inc. et al. v. VMware Inc., case number 1:19-cv-00742, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

Reichman Jorgensen LLP is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation and intellectual property disputes. The firm is majority women-owned and rejects the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. Reichman Jorgensen's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com.

