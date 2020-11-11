Reichman Jorgensen Welcomes IP Star Jodie Cheng in Silicon Valley

Ms. Cheng has served as trial counsel in some of the most high-stakes IP disputes in recent years, including Qualcomm v. Apple and Cisco v. Arista . She also has significant experience in patent disputes involving Section 337 investigations before the International Trade Commission (ITC), and has served as trial counsel in five Section 337 investigations within the past five years. Ms. Cheng's trade secret litigation experience includes handling federal trade secret misappropriation litigation involving cybersecurity software, mobile baseband, and other complex technologies. She also advises clients in complex patent prosecution matters, IP portfolio management, risk assessment, due diligence, and pre-litigation strategies.

"Jodie is an incredibly talented trial lawyer who really understands the interplay of IP issues and global business strategy," said Christine Lehman, head of Reichman Jorgensen's ITC practice and Managing Partner of the firm's D.C. office. "When you consider her trial prowess, background in technology and economics, and her overall business savvy, it truly sets her apart from her peers. She's the perfect fit for Reichman Jorgensen."

"Reichman Jorgensen has taken the market by storm and quickly established itself as an elite trial boutique capable of producing outstanding results for its clients," said Ms. Cheng. "I was drawn to the firm's diversity and stature as a majority women-owned trial firm, and equally impressed with the firm's commitment to clients, innovative business model, and abandonment of the billable hour. It provides the ideal platform for me to continue to grow my practice."

Before joining Reichman Jorgensen, Ms. Cheng founded JWC Legal and was previously with Kirkland & Ellis LLP. She is a graduate of George Washington University Law School, where she served as Executive Managing Editor of the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) Quarterly Journal. While in law school, Ms. Cheng examined patent applications relating to business cryptography, e-commerce, and business methods, at the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. She earned bachelor's degrees in Biology and Economics from Brown University.

