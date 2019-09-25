Reichman Jorgensen Welcomes Veteran IP Litigator Khue Hoang as Managing Partner of New York Office

Ms. Hoang has more than 20 years of experience representing clients in high-stakes patent infringement and licensing disputes. One of the nation's leading technology lawyers, she is regularly tapped by clients across a broad range of sectors, including telecommunications, data storage, consumer electronics, and medical devices. With a master's degree in electrical engineering, a law degree from UC Berkeley, and decades of experience in patent litigation, Ms. Hoang has represented a who's who list of industry leaders such as EMC, Google, Apple, Samsung, Motorola, RSA Security, and BioTelemetry, among others.

"Our firm is built on elite talent, and Khue is truly exceptional," said Courtland Reichman, Managing Partner of Reichman Jorgensen. "Khue's trial experience, technical skills, and industry expertise position her as a major force in complex IP disputes, and she shares our commitment to putting clients first, diversity, and rewarding elite talent. She's a perfect fit, and we're excited to have her on the team." Reichman added, "New York is important to serving our clients and, of course, is home to some of the nation's best lawyers, like Khue. We look forward to her leadership in advancing our efforts in this important market."

Reichman Jorgensen was launched by Mr. Reichman and Sarah Jorgensen in October 2018 with offices in Silicon Valley, Atlanta, and New York. The firm made a bold entry into the market by breaking several legal industry standards, including eliminating both the billable hour and lock-step compensation, paying above the "Cravath" associate scale, and offering a fast track to partnership. Since its inception, Reichman Jorgensen has nearly doubled in size and has expanded to Washington, D.C., with Managing Partner Christine Lehman, former head of the litigation section at Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP.

"I've known Courtland for more than 15 years and have watched with great interest what he and his colleagues have built over the past year," said Ms. Hoang. "It was hard not to be intrigued by the firm's commitment to innovation and quality of service. I believe that the firm's break-the-mold billing model and truly elite group of attorneys will continue to attract clients and top talent alike." Ms. Hoang also values the firm's commitment to diversity and inclusion. "I very much share in the firm's vision of creating a diverse and rewarding place to practice law and am incredibly excited to join my colleagues in growing the New York office and its intellectual property practice."

Reichman Jorgensen LLP is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation and intellectual property disputes. The firm is majority women-owned and rejects the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. Reichman Jorgensen's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com.

