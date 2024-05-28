Reichmann Segal Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Athletica Sport Systems

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Reichmann Segal Capital Partners ("Reichmann Segal"), a Toronto-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Athletica Sport Systems Inc. ("Athletica"), a world leader in dasher board manufacturing and sport infrastructure systems and services. Athletica is the preferred rink equipment supplier to the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League. Reichman Segal is partnering with Athletica's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew McRae, who will continue to lead the company and its exceptional management team. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled with our purchase of Athletica," said Charles Reichmann, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Reichmann Segal. "Athletica's commitment to excellence and its industry leadership position makes it an ideal fit for our investment strategy. We look forward to supporting the company's continued growth and development."

Athletica is the world leader in the design, innovation, engineering and manufacturing of dasher board systems for all levels of hockey from community rinks to professional arenas, across North America. Unlike any other company making dasher board systems anywhere, Athletica is dedicated to bringing its customers industry leading products that serve to improve player safety while reducing risk and liability for owners and operators of hockey rinks.

"Athletica, along with our subsidiaries Becker and Cascadia, is delighted with this transaction and new partnership with Reichmann Segal" said Andrew McRae, CEO of Athletica. "Reichmann Segal and their legacy businesses have a long history of creating value by assisting companies such as ours in executing on strategic goals. We look forward to working with Charles and Jarrad to pave the way for Athletica's next phase of growth in adjacent spaces and geographic markets."

"Athletica is an all-star in North American manufacturing," said Jarrad Segal, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Reichmann Segal, "Andrew and the Athletica team have built an incredible, industry-leading organization and we are very excited about the company's prospects."

Athletica will continue to operate under its current brand and management team, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and employees. Reichmann Segal plans to invest in new product development and expansion initiatives to further strengthen Athletica's market position.

SOURCE Reichmann Segal Capital Partners