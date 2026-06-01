Reichmann Segal Capital Partners Forms Metatron Private Equity and Acquires Green Circuits Inc.

TORONTO and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Reichmann Segal Capital Partners today announced the formation of Metatron Private Equity, a new investment platform established by Charles Reichmann and Jarrad Segal focused on making strategic investments in businesses with strong operational foundations and significant long-term growth potential, primarily across North America.

GC logo (CNW Group/Reichmann Segal Capital Partners)

In conjunction with its launch, Metatron has completed the acquisition of Green Circuits Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") provider, from Evolve Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Wallace, Texas.

Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley, Green Circuits has built a strong reputation for delivering high-reliability, quick-turn, and complex electronics manufacturing solutions to customers across aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, and advanced technology sectors. The company is recognized for its engineering-centric approach, operational excellence, and deep customer relationships.

"Green Circuits represents exactly the type of platform investment we seek to partner with through Metatron Private Equity," said Metatron Co-CEO, Jarrad Segal. "The company has an exceptional reputation in the EMS industry, a highly skilled industry leading management team, and a differentiated customer offering in one of the most important technology ecosystems in the world."

Metatron Co-CEO, Charles Reichmann added, "We believe Green Circuits is uniquely positioned to capitalize on increasing demand for domestic electronics manufacturing, supply chain resiliency, and high-complexity production capabilities. We are excited to support the company's next phase of growth through strategic investment, operational and geographic expansion, and customer growth and diversification. We are thrilled to partner with Michael and the incredible Green Circuits team."

Green Circuits CEO, Michael Hinshaw, said, "We are truly fortunate to join Metatron as we move to the next chapter at Green Circuits. Charles and Jarrad share our passion for the sectors we serve and our drive to provide unrivaled service. Their support will enable Green to better serve our customers with investments in footprint, talent, and capabilities."

This marks Reichmann Segal Capital Partners third platform investment, their second in the EMS sector, and the first acquisition under Metatron. All of Reichmann Segal's investments have now been moved under Metatron which will serve as their primary investment vehicle. The acquisition of Green Circuits underscores the firm's strategy of partnering with extraordinary management in established businesses that can benefit from long-term capital, financial expertise and strategic support.

Financing for the acquisition of Green Circuits was provided by Reichmann Segal's syndicate of lenders led by National Bank of Canada and included Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Quebec, Meridian Credit Union, Export Development Bank of Canada, Bank of America and Citibank, as well as by MGG Investment Group.

Lincoln International acted as exclusive sell-side advisor to Green Circuits and Evolve Capital in connection with the transaction. Cozen O'Connor LLP acted as legal counsel to Reichmann Segal. Segal GCSE acted as transaction services advisor to Reichmann Segal.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Metatron Private Equity

Metatron Private Equity is a North American private investment company focused on acquiring and growing leading businesses across a broad range of industries. The firm partners with management teams to drive operational excellence and long-term value creation through strategic investment and hands-on collaboration. For more information, please go towww.metatron.pe.

About Green Circuits Inc.

Green Circuits Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based electronics manufacturing services company specializing in high-mix, high-complexity PCB assembly, box build integration, rapid prototyping, and supply chain solutions for customers operating in mission-critical industries. For more information, please go to www.greencircuits.com.

SOURCE Reichmann Segal Capital Partners