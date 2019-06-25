Reid Ashbaucher Publications Announces the Release of a New Textbook called "Dispensational Theology: A Textbook on Eschatology in the Twenty-First Century"

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reid Ashbaucher Publications releases a new publication, a textbook on Dispensational Theology, a unique first for textbooks in this theological field.

The subject of Eschatology has been studied and written about for centuries. Various viewpoints based on differing hermeneutical perspectives have driven this subject in many directions, causing confusion to how we should view end-times from a Biblical perspective.

Dispensational Theology: A Textbook on Eschatology in the Twenty-First Century by Reid A. Ashbaucher. Available in Paperback (ISBN: 978-1-7331399-0-8) and Hardcover (ISBN: 978-1-7331399-1-5) editions.

"Dispensational Theology: A Textbook on Eschatology in the Twenty-first Century," is informative, instructional, and systematic in its approach to eschatology, teaching from a dispensational perspective. This textbook, the first of its kind, has been developed from a college syllabus on premillennialism and provides a structured approach to a dispensational theology.

"Dispensational Theology" is designed for those majoring in Bible or Theology, who have already taken course work in New and Old Testament survey and completed one year of Bible Doctrine. This book is suitable for implementation into any College or Seminary program at a 300 or 400 level in an undergraduate program, or a 600 level in a Seminary program. If the minimum recommended course requirements for students have been met, this book could also be useful in Church or Mission Bible Institute programs, while providing another resource for any pastor or educator's library.

INTERNAL STRUCTURE

This textbook provides a background and foundational structure for establishing a two-semester course while providing a path for discussions covering over two sections. The following topics will be the focus of discussions over fifteen chapters. Section One: Premillennialism: Defining the Terms; The History and Characteristics of Amillennialism; The History and Characteristics of Postmillennialism; The History and Characteristics of Premillennialism; Understanding the Kingdom of God; The Hermeneutics of Prophecy; Dispensations; Biblical Evidence for Premillennialism, and Evidence for Premillennialism in the New Testament Gospels. Section Two: The Distinction Between Israel and the Church; The Day of the Lord and The Day of Christ; The Tribulation Period; The Rapture and Related Events; The Second Advent and Related Events; The Millennium and Beyond.

AVAILABILITY

"Dispensational Theology" is available in paperback (ISBN: 978-1-7331399-0-8) and hardcover (ISBN: 978-1-7331399-1-5) editions through Ingram distribution networks, with print distribution in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

