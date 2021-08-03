Reid Collins Named the Top Business Torts Practice in the U.S. by The National Law Journal

"Reid Collins & Tsai LLP named the Business Torts Law Firm of the Year by The National Law Journal" Tweet this

"I'm enormously proud of what our team has achieved over the past decade, and this recognition is a testament to our firm's commitment to the relentless pursuit of justice on behalf of our clients," said William T. Reid, IV. "Last year was our best year, the first half of 2021 has been the most successful in our history by every metric, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum."

The accolade is the most recent in an impressive string of awards and recognitions from major legal industry observers. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for bringing numerous landmark cases and obtaining remarkable results to become one of the top plaintiff litigation and trial teams in the nation by Benchmark Litigation, Chambers, Law360, and The American Lawyer, among others.

Since its foundation in 2009, Reid Collins has gone from strength to strength, garnering headlines and procuring precedent-setting wins for investors, shareholders and corporate clients. From tandem jury and bench trial wins and a $121 million judgment in June on behalf of defrauded investors in the $121 million Credit Suisse case, to limiting fraudulent conduct by bad actors in restricting the scope of the 546(e) safe harbor defense under the Bankruptcy Code in Merit Management, to the creation of powerful precedent addressing fraud and wrongdoing by foreign companies and actors in the Renren derivative litigation, the firm has developed a national reputation for successfully trying complex commercial and financial cases.

Having obtained and preserved billions of dollars in judgments, settlements and value in myriad fraud, insolvency and professional liability matters, Reid Collins is currently pursuing claims in cases spanning the country and the globe involving some of the biggest collapses and frauds in the world.

