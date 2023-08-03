REIDEA Launches Exciting Affiliate Program Offering 20% Commission on Each Sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REIDEA, a leading brand in the electronic candle lighters and candle warmer lamp industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated affiliate program. This program aims to collaborate with influencers, content creators, and individuals passionate about home fragrance to promote REIDEA's innovative products and share the joy of a warm and fragrant ambiance.

With a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, REIDEA has become a trusted name in the industry, offering an exquisite range of electronic candle lighters and candle warmer lamps that combine functionality with elegance. By launching the affiliate program, REIDEA seeks to expand its reach and create meaningful partnerships with influencers who share the same passion for enhancing home environments.

Affiliates will be able to earn an enticing 20% commission on every successful sale referred through their efforts. This commission rate ensures that affiliates are generously rewarded for their contributions to promoting REIDEA's products.

Joining the REIDEA affiliate program is a straightforward process and offers two convenient options:

I. ShareASale - Interested individuals can sign up through ShareASale, a leading affiliate marketing network, by visiting the following link: https://www.shareasale.com/shareasale.cfm?merchantID=93791. ShareASale provides a user-friendly platform that facilitates seamless affiliate management and tracking.
II. REIDEA Partner Program - Affiliates can also apply directly through REIDEA's official partner program website: https://partners.ireidea.com/. This platform offers unique insights, exclusive promotional materials, and dedicated support to ensure affiliates have all the tools necessary for a successful partnership.

"We are excited to introduce our affiliate program and collaborate with influencers who appreciate the value of creating a warm and inviting atmosphere at home," said Christy Lee, marketing director at REIDEA. "Through this program, we aim to establish meaningful connections with like-minded individuals and together, spread the joy of our electronic candle lighters and candle warmer lamps to homes worldwide."

REIDEA's commitment to excellence extends to its affiliate program, where influencers can expect a seamless experience, timely payments, and ongoing support from the REIDEA team. The program is open to influencers from various niches, including home decor, lifestyle, wellness, and more.

About REIDEA: REIDEA is a renowned brand specializing in electronic candle lighters and candle warmer lamps. Committed to innovation, safety, and design, REIDEA's products are crafted to enhance home environments and create a warm and soothing ambiance.

