Reign Maker Group and Launchpoint Partner to Build the Infrastructure Behind Enterprise Creator Marketing

Strategic joint venture combines RMG's creator expertise and audience intelligence with Launchpoint's AI-powered technology to help brands discover, manage and scale creator programs more efficiently

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the creator economy enters its next phase of growth, creator management and technology company Reign Maker Group (RMG) today announced a strategic joint venture with Launchpoint, the first AI infrastructure platform that enables brands to activate thousands of people to create, distribute, and monetize short-form content at scale. The partnership combines RMG's creator expertise, proprietary audience intelligence and brand strategy with Launchpoint's AI-powered infrastructure to help brands build and execute more effective creator campaigns at enterprise scale.

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The partnership comes as brands increasingly shift larger portions of their marketing budgets toward creators, creating new operational challenges around sourcing, vetting, contracting, campaign management, measurement and reporting.

Through the joint venture, RMG and Launchpoint will give brands a more integrated way to discover creators, streamline campaign workflows, manage payments and scale influencer programs without sacrificing creative quality. The companies are also building proprietary data sets designed to improve creator pricing, predictive forecasting and campaign planning. The partnership will also bring Launchpoint's technology to clients of The Now Agency, RMG's creator marketing agency, while offering the ability to provide additional campaign support to Launchpoint's existing clients.

"Brands aren't struggling to understand the value of creators anymore," said Jonathan Chanti, CEO and Co-Founder of Reign Maker Group. "They're struggling with the operational complexity that comes with managing hundreds or thousands of creator relationships. This partnership is about building the infrastructure that allows brands to scale intelligently while keeping creativity at the center."

The announcement follows growing industry attention on enterprise creator marketing after Unilever revealed it now works with approximately 300,000 creators globally, highlighting the operational challenges brands face as creator programs become increasingly complex.

Rather than replacing the human element of influencer marketing, the partnership is designed to augment it. Launchpoint has advanced fraud detection, compliance, AI powered workflows, and creator recruitment systems for large companies. RMG will continue to lead creator strategy, relationship management and campaign execution.

"Technology should remove friction, not creativity," said Tristan Rhee, CEO and Co-Founder of Launchpoint. "Our goal is to automate the administrative and compliance work so marketers and creators can spend more time building authentic partnerships that actually move culture."

The joint venture will support brands across creator discovery, campaign management, workflow automation, performance reporting, payments and global program execution, from hyperlocal campaigns segmented by ZIP code to large-scale national programs, with brand safety and reporting built in, helping enterprise marketers scale creator programs while maintaining brand safety, creative quality and measurable business outcomes.

About Launchpoint

Launchpoint is an AI-powered infrastructure platform built to help brands activate, manage and scale creator marketing programs. The platform streamlines the operational complexity of enterprise creator campaigns, from creator discovery and recruitment to campaign workflows, compliance, fraud detection, payments, distribution and performance reporting. By combining automation, data and AI-powered tools, Launchpoint enables brands to manage creator programs at scale while maintaining brand safety, creative quality and measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.launchpointhq.com/.

About Reign Maker Group

Reign Maker Group is a next-generation holding company operating at the intersection of talent, media, and marketing. The company builds and scales creator-led businesses by combining strategic advisory, talent representation, brand partnerships, and original content development under one integrated platform.

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SOURCE Reign Maker Group