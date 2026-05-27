The partnership combines social-first storytelling with Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to reshape how brands are surfaced, ranked, and cited across modern discovery platforms.

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Now Agency today announced a strategic partnership with Zeover to offer its clients Zeover's new AI Visibility platform, designed to help brands influence how they appear across AI-driven search and modern discovery systems.

This partnership integrates Zeover's AI Marketing Optimization and AI visibility platform with The Now Agency's social-first, creator-led execution model, ensuring brands produce valuable content that is indexed, cited, and recommended by AI engines.

Through this partnership, The Now Agency and Zeover are connecting content creation, brand consistency, machine readability, and marketing content strategy directly to AI discoverability. The Now Agency builds culturally relevant content, activates creator ecosystems, and drives the social signals that algorithms reward, while Zeover ensures that any issues related to machine-readability, site issues, and content strategy are resolved, providing constant benchmarks to show progress. With experience supporting globally recognized companies, including Disney and Amazon, Zeover's platform has consistently helped high-value brands get indexed, surfaced, and prioritized across AI and LLMs. By aligning these capabilities, brands can strengthen how they appear in AI-generated answers, search results, and recommendation engines, turning content into a true distribution engine that compounds visibility over time.

"Brands have spent years optimizing for search, but the reality is we've entered a new era where visibility is determined by how AI systems interpret and retrieve information," said Gabe Feldman, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of The Now Agency. "We have chosen Zeover after a thorough review of all the leading GEO solutions. Zeover's technical capabilities, test-driven, data-driven results, are what made the difference. This partnership helps our customers, global brands, and creators to show up accurately in the moments that matter."

"For us at Reign Maker Group, this goes well beyond a service offering. The Now Agency has built a strong foundation in social and creator-led distribution, and this partnership extends that into the systems that now define discovery," said Jonathan Chanti, CEO and Co-Founder of Reign Maker Group. "That has implications not just for brands, but for talent launching ventures, studios developing new IP, and how emerging creators are identified and scaled. It's a much bigger play around how modern AI-driven visibility actually works."

This collaboration reflects a broader strategic shift across the industry, in which social content, creators, and original media are no longer just tools for engagement but critical inputs into how algorithms rank, recommend, and retrieve brands. With this new strategic AI Visibility partnership with Zeover, Reign Maker Group is positioning The Now Agency at the forefront of Generative Engine Optimization and the future of brand discovery, helping companies move beyond simply participating in culture to becoming discoverable within the systems that define it.

For more information, visit https://www.thenow.agency/.

About Reign Maker Group

Reign Maker Group is a next-generation holding company operating at the intersection of talent, media, and marketing. The company builds and scales creator-led businesses by combining strategic advisory, talent representation, brand partnerships, and original content development under one integrated platform.

About The Now Agency

The Now Agency is a creator-led, social media-native agency built to help brands succeed in the modern media landscape. Co-founded by Gabe Feldman and Jonathan Chanti, the agency partners with brands to design social strategies, build content and distribution systems, and activate creators and talent to drive business impact and long-term brand equity.

About Zeover

Zeover is an AI Marketing Technology platform specializing in organic Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI visibility. Its technology helps brands identify and fix issues with machine readability, monitor and improve how they appear in outputs from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity - including AI citations, brand mentions, and recommendation rankings. Brands use Zeover to understand where they are visible, where they are absent, and what content changes improve their standing in AI-generated answers.

Contact:

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Talent Resources

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SOURCE Zeover