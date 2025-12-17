Reign Opens Literary Gallery to the Public, Showcasing American Civic History

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reign is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of its non-partisan literary gallery, a dedicated public exhibition space preserving and presenting rare printed materials, original artifacts, and cultural ephemera from defining moments in American civic life.

The Gallery's inaugural exhibitions focus on Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal, with particular emphasis on the Civilian Conservation Corps, National Parks expansion, the Works Progress Administration, and the Federal Music Project. Displays feature posters, photographs, and publications documenting conservation efforts, infrastructure development, and cultural initiatives that transformed the nation as a result of FDR's New Deal.

Future programming will expand to cover a wide range of civic organizations, cultural movements, and government programs, with the goal of preserving initiatives that have largely receded from public memory. Each exhibition is curated to provide clear, factual context while encouraging reflection on the enduring relevance of civic engagement.

Located in the Lower East Side, the literary gallery will debut in January with rotating exhibitions scheduled throughout the year. Admission is free and viewing is available by appointment.

