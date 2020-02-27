Reigning Champs Experiences Partners With National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX), the market-leader in youth-sports events, has partnered with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) as the Official Operating Partner of the NAIA Showcase.

Established in 2013, NAIA Showcases are one-day recruiting events held across the U.S. where student-athletes can demonstrate their skills in front of NAIA coaches. Participating athletes can learn about eligibility rules and scholarship opportunities, and connect directly with NAIA coaches. NAIA Showcases are available for football, baseball, softball, men's and women's basketball, and women's volleyball.

Under the partnership, RCX will oversee all aspects of the NAIA Showcases, including the marketing, production, and management of events through 2022.

"We plan to work hand-in-hand with NAIA to reimagine the NAIA Showcases using the foundation they have already built," said RCX President Izell Reese. "RCX will provide additional resources in order for the events to grow and ultimately create more opportunities for deserving student-athletes to continue their sport at an NAIA school and help NAIA coaches recruit the best student-athletes for their teams."

As the events production arm of Reigning Champs, RCX partners with leagues and sports-centric brands across the U.S. to engage youth athletes, families, and fans in new, innovative, and experiential ways. Additional RCX partnerships include premier youth sports events like Rivals Camps Series, NFL FLAG, Jr. NBA Global Championships, and the adidas Volleyball Experience.

In addition to RCX, Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) will offer recruiting education and assistance to student-athletes attending NAIA Showcases. NAIA coaches will also have access to recruiting management software, Front Rush. NCSA and Front Rush are also a part of Reigning Champs.

"We are excited to partner with Reigning Champs Experiences on the NAIA Showcases moving forward, as they have a solid reputation for putting on first-class events. We are excited for the continued growth and expansion that they will bring to NAIA Showcases, providing more opportunities for NAIA coaches and prospective student-athletes to connect," said Austin Bennett, Director of NAIA Special Events & Sport Sponsorships.

The first NAIA Showcase of 2020 will take place on Sunday, March 15 in Dallas for football athletes. Additional Showcase dates and locations are available online at www.playnaiashowcase.com. Student-athletes can register for the NAIA Showcase nearest them starting today. Registration is $99 for all events.

ABOUT REIGNING CHAMPS EXPERIENCES (RCX)

Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) is the market leader in youth-sports events, partnering with leagues and sports-centric brands to engage youth athletes, families, and fans in new, innovative, and experiential ways.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Reigning Champs LLC, RCX produces some of the country's premier youth sports events including NFL Flag, Rivals Camps Series, and the Jr. NBA World Championships.

Reigning Champs is committed to growing youth sports participation and creating a path to college for all students. In 2018, Reigning Champs' brands donated $23 million in services to deserving student-athletes and families. Each year, Reigning Champs' innovative platform supports over 2 million athletes across 34 different sports. For more information, visit reigningchamps.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETICS (NAIA)

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics. NAIA members provide more than 77,000 student-athletes with opportunities to play college sports, earn $800 million in scholarships, and compete in 27 national championships. www.naia.org | @NAIA

