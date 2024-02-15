Reigniting the Spark: Why Cold Calling Continues to Drive Business Growth In Real Estate

News provided by

Global Profit Advisors

15 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

Beyond the Digital Age: Embracing the Human Touch in Real Estate Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a digital-dominated world where instant messaging and emails are pervasive, Global Profit Advisors is bringing a fresh perspective on the effectiveness of cold calling within the real estate industry.

Against the backdrop of perceptions that cold calling has become obsolete or is often seen as spam, the company's latest analysis and insights reveal its continued significance in securing new business and forging meaningful client relationships.

"Our research indicates that cold calling remains a highly effective way to initiate new business relationships, contrary to misconceptions," stated Tyler Higgins, President at Global Profit Advisors. "Supported by data from Gitnux, we've found that a disciplined approach can significantly enhance success rates and revenue for real estate professionals."

Key Findings from Global Profit Advisors' Research:

  • A Numbers Game with Promising Returns: Real estate professionals dedicated to making approximately 20 cold calls daily can anticipate a 10%-20% success rate over a year, highlighting the power of consistency (Gitnux).
  • Lucrative Outcomes: Over 200 real estate professionals reported annual earnings exceeding $250,000, largely due to their cold calling efforts, demonstrating its potential as a marketing strategy (Gitnux).
  • Effective Appointment Setting: While the initial success rate for setting appointments through cold calling stands at 0.3%, 68% of agents experience successful follow-ups, underscoring the importance of persistence (Gitnux).
  • Telemarketing's Continued Significance: A substantial 57.7% of real estate agents identify telemarketing as their most effective lead-generation strategy, affirming its critical role in creating opportunities (Gitnux).

The Impact of CRM Integration: An insightful study by REDX found a strong correlation between CRM integration and sales success, with agents using their CRM systems boasting a 16% close rate, significantly above the average.

Global Profit Advisors encourages real estate professionals to embrace cold calling, leveraging it alongside other methods to create a robust lead generation system that caters to diverse client preferences and market dynamics.

About Global Profit Advisors

Global Profit Advisors is a leader in delivering cold-calling services, designed to drive business growth and generate high-quality leads for the real estate industry.

Their unique approach harnesses globally sourced talent to offer cost-effective, Done-For-You (DFY) cold calling solutions that stand out in today's market.

With expert outbound callers trained for the real estate sector, we provide our clients with a seamless, efficient way to expand their customer base and enhance profitability.

Media contact:
Tyler Higgins
[email protected]
5023705801

SOURCE Global Profit Advisors

Also from this source

Global Profit Advisors Revolutionizes Lead Generation with Turnkey Real Estate Call Center Service

Global Profit Advisors Revolutionizes Lead Generation with Turnkey Real Estate Call Center Service

Global Profit Advisors, a global outsourcing staffing company renowned for its excellence in providing tailored solutions, is proud to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.