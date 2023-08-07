Reim FX revolutionising the trading game with a unique method

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At LIT Trading, founder Reim FX and co-founders Saqbar and Stockcy have revolutionised the trading game with their unique intraday trading method. With decades of combined experience and a deep understanding of the market, they have developed a system that allows traders to achieve unparalleled success in the forex market. Through their proprietary Liquidity Inducement concepts, they have helped thousands of traders achieve their trading goals and make life-changing withdrawals.

Often people are struggling to make sense of the charts and feeling like they're missing a key piece of the puzzle. LIT Trading has exactly what they´re looking for. Their system is rooted in the belief that nothing in the market is ever random, and every push has a reason and effect. By analysing what the majority of traders are doing wrong, they have uncovered the true nature of the market and developed a method for entering and exiting the market with precise timing, multiple times a day. This approach, which they call "intraday mastery," can help achieve a deeper understanding of the market and unlock new levels of trading success.

The shortcomings of traditional trading strategies

Reim FX aims to revolutionise the trading industry with the unique intraday trading style Liquidity Inducement Theorem, that he and his inner trading team created. "The recent influx of bad actors in the market has led to negative associations with trading," he says. "Countless providers make empty promises to aspiring traders because they lack clear insight. Instead of achieving tangible results, they distract with superficial advertising campaigns and clichéd phrases, which is detrimental to actual trading skills." LIT Trading directly addresses this issue by providing expert guidance and an innovative approach which is proven by hundreds of successful traders within the LIT community.

Chances are, if they're a trader, they're relying on the same tactics as everyone else. These may include market structure, support and resistance, trendlines, supply and demand, Fibonacci, volume trading, or smart money concepts. However, despite their widespread use, these strategies fail to provide a deep understanding of how the market truly functions. As a result, they may be experiencing losses that are unexplainable to them. This is why LIT Trading created a system that will transform the way their clients approach the markets.

The unique features of LIT Trading

The LIT Awakening Masterguide and the LIT 8 Chapter Adventure are two innovative programs that offer the most effective ways to break free from retail strategies and smart money concepts. With step-by-step guidelines and proven processes, these programs are designed to help them achieve intraday mastery. The Masterguide is the first step in mastering intraday trading. It shows why previous trading efforts may not have been a success and provide all the essential tools to overcome any limitations or barriers that are hindering the progress. Additionally, the Masterguide introduces to the beauty of intraday trading, featuring recurring trading setups.

The 8 Chapter LIT Adventure is the flagship program of LIT as it opens the grand master trading levels to a few chosen traders on an invite only basis. This program is designed to unlock the highest trading levels and provide traders with the necessary tools and guidelines to achieve intraday trading mastery. The Adventure includes the Simplicity Approach, Enigma Principles, Trading Mindset and Psychology Masterguides, as well as multiple entry and target approaches. With these resources, the elite traders who participate in the Adventure will have everything they need to reach the pinnacle of intraday trading success.

What can be expected from LIT Trading?

The LIT Trading team is led by a trio of trading experts, Reim, Saqbar, and Stockcy, who have a combined experience of more than a decade in the field. With their guidance, traders will navigate the volatile market and learn to develop a trading style that they never thought was possible. By following their lead, traders can elevate themselves to the top tier of successful traders and attain the coveted grandmaster style of trading.

The most important part is, that the focus is on a rewarding but also a fun experience. "Learning can also be exciting," Reim FX says. That is why LIT trading brings trading education to a different Level with their teaching approaches. The learning materials are hosted in a self-created Vault and the entire curriculum is structured chronologically, ensuring that the traders know where to begin and end. Throughout the process, they´ll be guided with quizzes, tasks, riddles, memes, funny GIFs, insider jokes, and other entertaining features. All of these are designed to keep them engaged and entertained while they make their way to the top 1% of traders worldwide.

The story behind the founding of LIT Trading

Reim FX had been trading forex for almost a decade before he began sharing his trading successes and strategies with his network purely out of goodwill. Instead of "selling anything," he insisted on showcasing his skills and helped other traders for free over several months. As a result, he gained a growing fascination and support from the trading community for his shared insights, eventually accumulating thousands of followers over time.

"As the demand for my free calls and tips grew, I couldn't give out free calls and tips anymore because the demand was too high," explains the trader. This realisation led to the creation of Liquidity Inducement Theorem (LIT Trading), where members now have exclusive access to groundbreaking trading knowledge within a custom-built video hosting platform called the LIT Vault.

LIT Trading has a diverse student base that includes hedge fund managers, 7-figure private traders, and regular traders from all walks of life who are on their journey to success. Taking the first step towards intraday mastery is easy - by joining the LIT Trading community today. Members can get ready to experience a mind-blowing transformation as they see the market through a whole new lens and revolutionise the way they trade forever.

People wanting to take their skills in intraday trading to the next level can sign up now with LIT Trading to start their "LIT Trading Adventure"!

