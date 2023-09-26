ReImage AI Inc. Releases Remodel AI: The Ultimate Home Renovation App

MINDEN, Nev., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReImage AI Inc., a leading innovator in the field of artificial intelligence and home renovation, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking mobile application, Remodel AI. Designed to revolutionize the home renovation experience, Remodel AI serves as your personal AI home designer, transforming the way homeowners plan, visualize, and execute their home remodeling projects.

Remodel AI is an innovative mobile application that uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to empower homeowners to visualize their home remodels in real-time. With just a few taps, users can take photos of their existing home spaces and instantly see a fully remodeled version. The app offers numerous options for new flooring, wall finishes, furnishings, and more. Users can explore a wide range of interior and architectural styles, from modern minimalism to classical elegance, ensuring that their dream home is just a swipe away.

Dirk Morris, CEO and Founder of ReImage AI Inc., shares his excitement about the launch: "We're thrilled to bring Remodel AI to the market, an app designed to democratize the home renovation experience. With Remodel AI, we've combined the power of artificial intelligence with user-friendly design, giving homeowners the ability to visualize their dream spaces right from their smartphones. No more guesswork; Remodel AI turns your visions into virtual reality."

Key Features:

  • Instant Visualization: Take photos and see immediate transformations in a variety of styles.
  • Wide Range of Styles: Choose from modern, rustic, classical, and many other designs.
  • User-Friendly Interface: An intuitive design makes it easy for users of all experience levels to navigate through the app's offerings.

Remodel AI is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms. For more information, visit https://www.remodelai.app.

For press inquiries, please contact: Bryan Majano, 2018205082, [email protected]

About ReImage Inc.

ReImage AI Inc. is committed to transforming the home renovation industry through innovation and technology. Its latest offering, Remodel AI, continues the tradition of offering valuable solutions that make life easier, more convenient, and more beautiful for homeowners everywhere.

