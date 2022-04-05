Reimagine Care and University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Collaborate to Provide Home-Centered Care to Bone Marrow Transplant Patients

Home-based, patient-centered approach to treat complex bone marrow transplant patients will leverage expert-led patient monitoring and virtual care to improve outcomes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reimagine Care, an innovative provider of technology-enabled services that supports oncologists in delivering high-quality, home-centered, value-based cancer care, today announced that it has collaborated with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) to deliver care to bone marrow transplant (BMT) patients. The collaboration will leverage specialized clinical technology, advanced remote patient monitoring (RPM), and Reimagine Care's Virtual Care Center to detect infections earlier and begin life-saving treatments faster to improve outcomes and enhance patient and caregiver experience.

BMT patients are especially vulnerable post-transplant as they have severely compromised immune systems. This population is not only at high risk of infection but also can deteriorate quickly if proactive care measures are not taken in a timely manner. Oftentimes, infections are not detected or treated until they are relatively far along. This presents challenges for patients, families and clinicians and can lead to poor patient outcomes and costly emergency department visits and repeat hospitalizations.

These challenges prompted Reimagine Care and CU Anschutz to design a clinical trial to address this opportunity for patient care improvement. The initial phase of the study, "Design of a Patient-Centered Approach to Manage Bone Marrow Transplant Patients in a Home Setting," focuses on the feasibility of in-home RPM for early detection of febrile neutropenia, a common life-threatening complication of cancer therapy which is typically treated as an oncologic emergency. Febrile neutropenia leads to major complications in 25 to 30 percent of patients and may lead to death in approximately 10 percent of patients. Time to antibiotic administration has also been independently associated with mortality – and each hour delay in starting antibiotics can increase the risk of 28-day mortality by 18 percent.

"As an early-mover in the home-based oncology space, we hope not only to continue innovating to improve outcomes and satisfaction for our patients but also to inspire other clinicians to lead the new path forward to provide improved patient-centered oncology care for their patients," said Clay Smith, MD, Medical Director at CU Innovations. CU Innovations led the establishment of the business relationship with Reimagine Care while the CU Anschutz research team will focus on creating clinical research.

Clinical trial patients from CU Anschutz will benefit from technology-enabled oncology care in the home. The clinical study phased approach will include RPM, predictive analytics, telemedicine, portable imaging, supportive therapies such as antibiotics and IV hydration, and 24/7/365 oversight from a team of oncology certified Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) via Reimagine Care's Virtual Care Center. The clinical trial is also significant because remote patient monitoring and virtual care reduces the amount of time that patients are away from the comfort of their homes, which can speed healing, reduce exposure to infections, improve quality of life and reduce overall costs.

"We're honored to collaborate with CU Anschutz to demonstrate the value of home-centered care in BMT patients," said Aaron Gerber, MD, Co-founder and CEO of Reimagine Care. "By measuring outcomes, along with feedback from patients, caregivers, and providers, we will demonstrate the impact of empowering patients to receive high-quality oncology care in the comfort of their homes. This is exactly the type of work that Reimagine Care is all about – and it's a first step in changing the lives of cancer patients and their families for many years to come."

