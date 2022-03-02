WINTER GARDEN, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsoil FoodTech, by Prodalim, Ltd. innovates the coffee pods space, adding extra functional ingredients to the famous beverage. Its novel platform provides new opportunities for coffee lovers to boost their coffee routine with more than just a wakeup call. The company uses coffee pods as a unique delivery system to infuse coffee with multiple ingredients awarding added wellness benefits.

Reimagine coffee with Capsoil’s oil based functional ingredients

Oil and water do not mix by nature, but Capsoil cracked the code developing an advanced method for incorporating oil-based nutrients into coffee pods. This opens the doors to coffee fortified with oil-soluble ingredients, such as medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), CBD, vitamins A, D, E, and K, and others.

"Coffee is functional drink by definition," notes Itay Shafat, PhD, Scientific Director for Capsoil FoodTech. "This is why it is the perfect vehicle for added functional ingredients. You get up in the morning and your first act is to drink a cup of coffee to perk you up and help you focus on your daily routine. Consumers already link coffee with functionality."

Capsoil's proprietary technology takes any oil-based compound and converts it to a self-emulsifying powder. Unlike some conventional powders, this novel process results in a dry, free-flowing powder that dissolves easily in either hot or cold liquids.

"Working for global companies that market healthy ingredients, I was fully aware of the need for coffee companies to enhance their offerings to consumers," explains Shafat. "Capsoil has a next-gen solution for many issues I faced in my previous positions. Most vitamins and antioxidants are not water-soluble, and unable to deliver the active compound from the pod to the cup. Another challenge is the stability when mixing functional ingredients with coffee, which typically involves heat.

Capsoil's technology can convert any oil or oil-soluble ingredient into a water-soluble powder that can be incorporated into a hot beverage. It demonstrates high stability, even in hot temperatures.

In addition to vitamins A, D, E, and K, oil-based antioxidants, such as lycopene or astaxanthin are also gaining momentum among consumers, as are cannabis-derived ingredients, such as CBD and terpenes. MCT oil is especially popular with athletes and paleo diet fans. It is a non-dairy ingredient that adds a cream-like effect to coffee, making it ideal for ready-to-drink coffee or coffee pods.

"A coffee pod is a single-use application that protects coffee from moisture and oxygen," says Nir Ilani, CEO of Capsoil FoodTech. "We embrace the pods as a courier to deliver the oil soluble ingredient' benefits and ensure their safety until using them."

Capsoil powders tick all the right boxes for today's competitive coffee producers seeking a cutting-edge differentiation in the marketplace. They are fully water-soluble and blend well with coffee powder to give the coffee the kick it needs. All of Capsoil's formulations are solvent- and chemical-free.

Visit us at Expo West, March 10-12, booth #167 and drink infused coffee!

About Capsoil FoodTech

Capsoil FoodTech was established by Capsoil Technologies and Prodalim Group, one of the world's leading producers of natural fruit extracts and concentrates (NFCs), as well as other natural ingredients for the food and beverage industry. Nir Ilani, who previously worked for Unilever, Frutarom, and IFF, and Itay Shafat, PhD—a seasoned veteran of the dietary supplement market—were recruited to lead the new venture. The company's R&D center is lead by Rafael Ezra Mgr', inventor of the technology, and based in Israel, with production facilities in the US.

Company Contact Dr. Itay Shafat, PhD

Scientific Director

Capsoil FoodTech by Prodalim

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.capsoilfoodtech.com







Press Contact NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: www.nutripr.com

Twitter: @NutriPR_

SOURCE Capsoil Foodtech