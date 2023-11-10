Reimagine Culture Awards Recognize Staff Who Demonstrate Corporate Values

AccentCare

10 Nov, 2023, 20:48 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccentCare, one of the nation's largest post-acute health care organizations, announced its 2023 Reimagine Culture Award winners during a ceremony broadcast nationwide Monday. The awards celebrate staff who exemplify the company's values to act with integrity, be compassionate, and commit to excellence in the way they serve their patients, colleagues, and communities.

AccentCare team members nominated their peers earlier this summer. A cross-functional review team anonymously selected honorees in the respective categories of Integrity, Compassion, Excellence, and Leadership for Corporate, Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care Services.

As a trusted guide, AccentCare brings passion and purpose to all it does. The company believes that investing in people and recognizing excellence produces more satisfying careers, personal growth, and better patient outcomes. "It's inspiring to hear how our award winners demonstrate integrity, compassion, excellence, and leadership in everything they do. It is my privilege to honor and celebrate these individuals and to thank them for their unwavering commitment to our patients, colleagues, and communities," said AccentCare Chief Executive Officer Laura Tortorella.

The bold vision for reimagining culture at AccentCare is only possible because of every team member and their determination to make a difference in people's lives. With the current workforce staffing challenges, AccentCare is excited to empower future and current employees to achieve their goals, find success – and make an impact in their community.

"Recognizing the contributions of exemplary employees is key to our culture and our efforts to fulfill our core mission of providing excellent patient care," said AccentCare Chief People Officer David Cook. "Our team members are at the center of everything we do, and these awards are one important piece of the puzzle to help us create an environment for health care workers to excel through their contributions to the communities we serve."

Reimagine Culture Awards winners:

Compassion Award:
Michele Wilcopolski-Madden – Wesley Chapel, FL
Dylan DassKennesaw, GA
Sakia GodwinColumbia, MD
Jennifer JuradoSan Angelo, TX

Excellence Award:
Kristen Stanley-HowarthDenver, CO
Andrea StudnitzerTampa, FL
April MadridOdessa, TX
Corena MohamedRichmond, TX 

Integrity Award:
Jackie TharpPhiladelphia, MS
Billy CalleBrooklyn, NY
Melissa MockAustin, TX
Brian WigginsFort Worth, TX

Leadership Award:
Mary HigbyTampa, FL
Heather GossWaco, TX
Shauna RothHouston, TX
Joni StanleyPearland, TX

CEO Award:
Shauna RothHouston, TX 

Dave Davis Award:
Wanda FrancisNewark, DE
Lynnette Shaw – Chester Co., PA

