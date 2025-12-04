REIMAGINE HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING WITH INSPIRATION FROM SARATOGA® SPRING WATER AND CHEF BUDDHA LO

"A great dinner is about intention. From your menu to your decor, the most amazing get-togethers are the ones where guests feel comfortable, and then you catch them off guard in the best way possible," said Chef Buddha Lo. "For the Saratoga® Supper Club, I focused on refinement and fun, challenging the idea of what speakeasy dining can be when treated with real thought and execution. I think at-home chefs can approach their holiday hosting with the same spirit of rebellion."

Chef Buddha Lo's Tips for a Remarkable Dinner

Set the Scene: Lighting, music, and pacing matter just as much as flavor. Accent your aesthetic with color, like Saratoga® Signature Blue – the bottles always make a strong statement.

Small Dose Perfection: A small bite done perfectly leaves a bigger impression than a complicated dish done halfway.

Go Hi-Lo: An unexpected dose of extravagance can take the simplest bites to new heights - a dollop of caviar, a touch of fresh herbs - quality ingredients make the difference.

It's All in the Details: The way you serve, the way you end the night, and the way you make people feel looked after are what guests remember most.

The Perfect Bites, Paired with Saratoga® Spring Water

Chef Lo, a two-time winner of Bravo TV's "Top Chef" and owner of acclaimed restaurant Huso in New York, offers his unique take on popular passed bites: tuna tartare and tea sandwiches." These are cocktail party classics that can go from delicious to extraordinary with few adjustments, and of course, they pair brilliantly with Saratoga® Spring Water."

Cheese Dusted Tuna & Avocado Tacos

Serves: 4–6 (makes about 12 mini tacos)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the Tacos

12 mini taco shells (store-bought, ready to serve)

8 ounces sushi-grade tuna, finely diced

1 tablespoon Japanese-style mayonnaise (or regular mayonnaise)

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon finely chopped pickled jalapeños

Pinch of chili flakes or togarashi (optional)

Pinch of salt

For the Avocado Cream

1 ripe avocado

1 tablespoon lime juice

Pinch of salt

For the Garnish

¼ cup finely crushed nacho cheese chips

Micro cilantro or chive tips (optional)

Lime wedges for serving

Instructions

1. Prepare the Avocado Cream

Mash the avocado with lime juice and salt until smooth and pass through a fine sieve.

2. Make the Tuna Tartare

In a bowl, combine diced tuna with mayonnaise, soy sauce, lime juice, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, chili flakes, and salt. Mix gently until just coated. Chill for about 10 minutes.

3. Warm the Taco Shells

Place the mini taco shells on a baking tray and warm in a 350°F oven for 3–4 minutes until crisp and aromatic. Let cool slightly.

4. Assemble the Tacos

Pipe a small layer of avocado cream into the base of each shell.

Top with a spoonful of tuna tartare.

Sprinkle crushed chips on top and garnish with micro herbs or chives if desired.

5. Serve

Serve immediately with lime wedges on the side. The tacos should be crisp, cold, and full of contrast — creamy, spicy, salty, and crunchy.

Caviar Topped Tea Egg Salad Sandwiches

Yield: 40 finger sandwiches

Ingredients

Large hard boiled eggs – 26 ea

Japanese mayonnaise – 290 g

Crème fraîche – 180 g

Dijon mustard – 30 g

Chives, fine cut – 20 g

Salt – 9 g

Milk bread slices – 32 ea

Unsalted butter, softened – 90 g

Kaluga hybrid caviar – 300 g

Preparation

Hard-boil eggs, cool, peel and chop fine. Mix with mayonnaise, crème fraîche, Dijon, chives and salt. Butter bread slices lightly; spread egg mixture evenly and sandwich. Trim crusts; cut into rectangles. Store wrapped sandwiches on trays at 2 °C. Add caviar garnish during plating.





The New Blueprint for Holiday Entertaining

Saratoga® Spring Water is a standout in culture, signaling taste and an intentional choice to elevate the everyday. Recently, the brand set a new bar for the unexpected with a one-night only speakeasy experience at a convenience store in Los Angeles. On the other side of a cooler door stocked with the brand's signature blue bottle was a world of aesthetic and culinary excellence.

"The Saratoga® Supper Club is the fullest expression of the brand ethos - it's where the elevated, the extraordinary, and the unexpected converge," said Kheri Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer, Primo Brands. "The elements of our Supper Club offer a blueprint for holiday entertaining, inviting people to make bold choices and put a new twist on their holiday favorites."

About Saratoga® Spring Water

Founded in 1872, Saratoga® Spring Water embodies the perfect pairing of crisp, refreshing spring water with the very best of culture and fine dining. Its distinctive bottle, a standout in Saratoga Signature Blue, signals exceptional taste and creativity, elevating the everyday with color and a hint of rebellion. Born in the Adirondacks of New York and available nationwide, Saratoga elevates every occasion. Immerse yourself in our world at https://www.saratogawater.com and follow @saratogawater on Instagram for beautiful, inspiring content.

Saratoga® Spring Water is a product of Primo Brands, a leading branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher® and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

For more information, please visit www.primobrands.com.

