"Reimagine, Reboot, Retool: Healthcare Post-COVID" Panel at SXSW Online Features Thought Leaders from Kaiser Permanente, Northwell Health, Manatt Ventures

OAKLAND, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Kaiser Permanente, Northwell Health, and Manatt Ventures are featured on "Reimagine, Reboot, Retool: Healthcare Post-COVID," a video panel posted today by SXSW® Online. The panel explores ways the COVID-19 pandemic catapulted health care into the future and the additional transformational changes we can expect to see.

On Friday, March 19, panelists will also participate in a session viewing party that SXSW attendees can join to ask questions and comment on the video panel as they view it in real time.

What: "Reimagine, Reboot, Retool: Healthcare Post-COVID," a virtual panel and session viewing party

Attendees will learn about how the pandemic:

Accelerated adoption of certain technologies that once seemed far-fetched;

Highlighted technological, structural, and social divides that slowed efforts to control the virus; and

Made the case for reimagining, rebooting, and retooling America's health care infrastructure.

When: Tuesday, March 16, 8:15 a.m. CT: On-demand video posted

Friday, March 19, 4 p.m. CT: Session viewing party with live chat

Where: REGISTER to attend this virtual event, and tune in to the on-demand session.

Who: Panel speakers include:

Richard S. Isaacs , MD, FACS, CEO and executive director, The Permanente Medical Group; president and CEO, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group; co-CEO, The Permanente Federation, at Kaiser Permanente

, MD, FACS, CEO and executive director, The Permanente Medical Group; president and CEO, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group; co-CEO, The Permanente Federation, at Kaiser Permanente Jennifer H. Mieres , MD, cardiologist and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Northwell Health

, MD, cardiologist and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Northwell Health Lisa Suennen , Lead, Digital & Technology Group, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and Lead Partner, Manatt Ventures

, Lead, Digital & Technology Group, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and Lead Partner, Manatt Ventures Reed Abelson , health care reporter, The New York Times

You can follow the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #SXSWReboot.

To learn more about The Permanente Federation, visit permanente.org/the-permanente-federation.

About the Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente – an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine to more than 12.4 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the-art technology, to provide preventive and world-class complex care in eight states – from Hawaii to Maryland – and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC (the Federation) is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups (PMGs), which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the PMGs to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine – medicine that is patient centered, evidence based, technology enabled, culturally responsive, team delivered, and physician led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the PMGs to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming care delivery.

SOURCE The Permanente Federation

Related Links

http://www.permanente.org

