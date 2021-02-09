Reimagined 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross -- New Styling, More Features, Increased Cargo Capacity, Priced From $23,395

Offering a full suite of upgrades inside and out and powered by a proven turbocharged 1.5-liter direct-injection engine, the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross starts at just $23,395. 1 Mitsubishi's motorsport-derived Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) 2 all-wheel drive system can be added to any trim level for $1,600.

Major Exterior Redesign

At the front of the vehicle, a new bumper and the latest, most striking version of the brand's Dynamic Shield grille design present a sportier and more futuristic appearance. A newly styled bisected lighting design features thin, high-mounted LED daytime running lights (DRLs) at the leading edge of the hood with integrated turn signal lamps just below. Presenting a bold and broad welcome that previews the new face of future Mitsubishi Motors vehicles, stacked-and-recessed assemblies combine headlamp and fog lamp in a low-mounted position for optimal visibility.

The sophisticated design has been carried through to the rear of the vehicle, with a completely restyled rear hatch and window. The single-piece rear window and revised hatch design, combined with an increase in overall vehicle length, add both styling and cargo space benefits, with the update providing one additional cubic foot of storage with the tonneau cover installed. Eclipse Cross now offers maximum total storage capacity of 50.1 cubic feet with the second row folded, and 23.4 cubic feet with the second row upright. The sharply sculpted hexagonal liftgate design is a nod to famous Mitsubishi vehicles of the past, and integrates the vehicle's iconic three-dimensional taillights to create a wide and stable presence.

The extensive redesign of the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross results in a longer, sleeker and more luxurious compact SUV. The vehicle has gained more than five inches in overall length, now measuring 178.9 inches long, 71.1 inches wide and 66.3 inches high in 2WD, and 66.5 inches high in S-AWC. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 105.1 inches. Designers increased the vehicle's front and rear overhangs for both improved functionality (cargo capacity) and to optimize proportions for an appealing, sporty aesthetic.

New Interior Design

Inside the updated Eclipse Cross, the interior now offers a light gray leather seat option with color-contrasting black accents for the first time ever. This new interior color choice is only available on the SEL trim. The new interior color option is complemented by color-coordinated door trim and seats, leading to a high-quality and refined interior aesthetic. Also new is an optional power passenger seat, available on SEL models.

Driver and front passenger heated seats are standard on LE, SE and SEL trims. A heated steering wheel is standard on the SEL trim, while the SEL with Touring package adds heated rear seats. The rear seats feature a standard reclining function, with nine distinct recline positions.

Redesigned Infotainment and New Embedded Navigation

Highlighting the upgraded interior is a new eight-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) system, available on LE, SE and SEL trims, offering drivers more ways to stay safely connected while on the road. The touchscreen has been moved two inches closer to the driver and features volume and tuning knobs for easier use. The previous center console touchpad has been removed. Vehicles equipped with the new eight-inch SDA system feature standard Apple CarPlay®3 and Android Auto™4 integration.

ES trims receive a standard seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system.

An onboard navigation system with industry-first embedded what3words integration is now standard on Eclipse Cross SE and SEL, the first time Eclipse Cross has been fitted with embedded navigation. As a global addressing system, what3words divides the world into a grid of three-meter-by-three-meter squares, each of which is assigned a unique what3words address. The system allows pinpoint navigation, even in remote, unpopulated areas, offering greater accuracy and specificity than street address-based systems.

The optional navigation system also includes TomTom5 live traffic information and mapping. The 2022 Eclipse Cross is the first production vehicle to be offered with what3words embedded directly into its navigation system.

Revised Suspension & Handling

The changes to 2022 Eclipse Cross go beyond the sheet metal. Increases to the front and rear overhangs as part of the styling update could easily present a tuning challenge, with increased polar momentum requiring detailed changes. As such, engineers worked to ensure the vehicle retained its comfortable and confident driving feel. The suspension has been thoroughly refined, with retuned shocks and springs, including the addition of larger rear shock shafts for better ride control. Engineers also addressed both bounce and rebound control to provide a smooth yet sporty ride, regardless of road surface. Additional changes include the rear suspension cross member now being connected by a double vibration insulator for a more rigid connection, offering a more planted feel than the previous bushing setup.

Expanded Availability of Safety Features Across the Lineup

Continuing Mitsubishi's commitment to safety and value, every 2022 Eclipse Cross receives standard advanced driver assistance systems, including standard Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection6 and Lane Departure Warning (LDW)7 on all trims.

Those seeking the latest safety technology will also appreciate that Automatic High Beam (AHB) assist headlamps and rain-sensing wipers are standard on LE, SE and SEL trim levels. SE and above trims continue to offer other key safety features as standard equipment, including Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Lane Change Assist (LCA)8 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).9

Detailed Pricing and Warranty

Every 2022 Eclipse Cross boasts one of the industry's leading warranties10: a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in 2WD trim follow below. Mitsubishi's advanced Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system can be added to any trim level for an additional $1,600.

Eclipse Cross Trim Level MSRP (2WD Trim) ES $23,395 USD LE $24,745 USD SE $26,145 USD SE with Panorama Package $27,145 USD SEL $27,395 USD SEL with Touring Package $29,495 USD

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

