Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether the goal is true relaxation, productive work time or savory dining, discover a greater sense of comfort in the reimagined lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon.

Encounter a streamlined check-in and check-out process at the revamped front desk area, now boasting new wall fixtures and a modern design. Guests will appreciate a refreshing atmosphere and experience friendly service from the hotel's courteous staff, who is always willing to provide recommendations on the hottest attractions to explore while in the San Ramon area.

Guests can enhance their leisure time at Residence Inn San Ramon courtesy of the renovated lobby area. Delight in new spaces that feature a modern ambiance for pure relaxation. Travelers can propel productivity or catch up with friends in the welcome center’s new media pods. The recent redesign also offers an improved dining area for the hotel’s complimentary daily breakfast and weeknight social gatherings. For information, visit www.residenceinnsanramon.com or call 1-925-277-9292.

Peaceful nooks provide cozy places to hold a conversation and connect to free high-speed Wi-Fi amongst an open layout. Lounge on plush furnishings that complement the welcome area's new floors, wallpaper and drapes.

Newly added media pods provide intimate spaces for quiet moments alone or intimate gatherings with colleagues or family members. Each pod provides a comfortable couch, personal TV, table and plenty of places to plug in so visitors can complete business tasks with ease. Invite colleagues to collaborate on projects and fuel up during work sessions with snacks and beverages purchased at The Market, also located in the lobby.

When it comes to dining, the San Ramon hotel has guests covered with a complimentary breakfast buffet. Kick off every morning by energizing with fresh fruit, oatmeal, cereal, pastries, coffee and more while scrolling though social media or reading the newspaper in the redesigned dining area in the lobby. An abundance of contemporary furnishings accommodates extended families and large parties traveling together.

Socialize with fellow guests at The Residence Inn Mix™, which also takes place in the dining area. Stop by on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for complimentary refreshments, restaurant samples and local food truck offerings.

Make a stay even more comfortable in the hotel's pet-friendly rooms and suites. Travelers can expect homelike features including luxurious bedding, separate living and slumbering areas, fully equipped kitchens and flat-screen TVs. Free grocery shopping service makes it convenient for visitors to cook in their rooms without having to spend time finding ingredients.

Travelers can maintain their active lifestyle at the hotel's 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and Sport Court®.

From start to finish, pursue the utmost convenience at the San Ramon extended-stay hotel.

About Residence Inn Sam Ramon

Residence Inn San Ramon at 1071 Market Place in San Ramon, California is near the San Ramon Golf Club, San Francisco Premium Outlets® and Mount Diablo State Park. The hotel features 2 floors with 106 suites, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and Sport Court® for basketball and tennis. Complimentary Wi-Fi and a daily breakfast buffet are offered. For information, visit www.ResidenceInnSanRamon.com or call 1-925-277-9292.

