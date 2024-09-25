Reimagining High School Mathematics: A Bold New Vision for 21st Century Education

RESTON, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) is excited to announce the release of High School Mathematics Reimagined, Revitalized, and Relevant. This transformative publication provides a roadmap to modernize high school mathematics education, addressing critical challenges and equipping students with the skills they need for the 21st century.

For too long, high school mathematics has failed to inspire and engage students. Many finish their courses feeling relieved but uninspired, with little belief in the practical value of mathematics in their future lives. NCTM's new approach promises a profound shift, reimagining how mathematics is taught to make it more relevant, engaging, and applicable.

- Kevin Dykema, NCTM President

The Case for Change

Current high school mathematics curricula often emphasize procedural knowledge and rote memorization, alienating students from the subject. This approach not only diminishes student enthusiasm but also leaves them unprepared for real-world applications. In contrast, this innovation approach proposes a reimagined model that places student experiences, relevance, and meaningful engagement at its core, ensuring that the needs and experiences of students are the driving force behind the aspiration for revitalization

A New Approach to Learning

At the heart of High School Mathematics Reimagined, Revitalized, and Relevant is the incorporation of mathematical and statistical modeling. This method engages students by using real-world scenarios, such as analyzing health data or optimizing business logistics. This shift from traditional "I do, we do, you do" methods toward active problem solving encourages students to explore, question, and innovate, while encouraging them to develop critical thinking skills and a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts.

Revised Content Connections

NCTM's reimaging for the high school classroom includes reorganizing mathematics curricula around five Crosscutting Concepts:

Patterns and Generalization: Identifying patterns and applying generalizations to solve problems

Variability and Change: Modeling and understanding how quantities vary

Functional and Structural Thinking: Deciding how to represent situations mathematically

Comparison, Difference, and Equivalence: Using tools to compare and establish equivalences

Making and Interpreting Predictions: Using data and models to predict future events

The Crosscutting Concepts aim to provide a coherent, connected understanding of mathematics, enabling students to see and apply their knowledge in various contexts.

A Call to Action

Transforming high school mathematics education requires commitment from educators, school leaders, policymakers, and the community. Educators are encouraged to embrace this innovative approach, while leaders and policymakers are called to support this transition through professional development and policy changes.

Following the framework outlined High School Mathematics Reimagined, Revitalized, and Relevant, you can inspire and equip your students with essential skills for the future.

To learn more about High School Mathematics Reimagined, Revitalized, and Relevant, visit www.nctm.org/HSreimagined

NCTM acknowledges the contributions of the Association of State Supervisors of Mathematics (ASSM) and NCSM: Leadership in Mathematics Education for their collaboration in the initial conception of High School Reimagined and in developing this bold new vision for high school mathematics education.

