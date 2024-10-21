Reimagining Service Supply Chains: Flash Global Launches Next-Gen Solutions to Empower OEMs with Strategic Intelligence

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Global (Flash), a leader in service supply chain (SSC) solutions, announces the launch of a new, curated service portfolio designed to transform how businesses manage their service supply chains. By seamlessly integrating services with technology, Flash is paving the way for the future of service logistics.

Flash has expanded its offerings through four enhanced solutions:

ServiceAxis: Service Parts Logistics





Service Parts Logistics TradeAssure: Global Trade Compliance





Global Trade Compliance FieldReady: Field Services





Field Services ReverseMax: Reverse Logistics

At the core of this evolution is Navigator — a dynamic guide for the service supply chain. Navigator takes the data generated across all Flash service solutions and curates it for each customer's unique needs. Powered by advanced AI and BI technology, Navigator enables high-tech OEMs to uncover new opportunities, optimize operations, and achieve meaningful outcomes. Seamlessly integrating data from across Flash's ecosystem, Navigator aligns with the evolving needs of today's service supply chains, helping customers overcome challenges, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and confidently develop future-ready strategies.

"Consistent execution of service logistics solutions has set Flash apart as trusted innovators in the SSC industry for more than 40 years," said Sam Mikles, President & CEO at Flash. "We understand the future lies in the convergence of services with powerful analytics and insights—brought together today as we announce our new service solutions, underpinned by Navigator."

These solutions empower mission-critical OEMs to:

Unlock new opportunities with data-driven intelligence across their service ecosystem.





with data-driven intelligence across their service ecosystem. Enhance every part of their operations through a curated suite of solutions.





through a curated suite of solutions. Stay ahead of shifting market demands by fostering trust, relevance, and alignment with evolving needs.

"The future of service logistics lies at the intersection of insight and innovation, and Flash is redefining how businesses meet these demands," said Denise MacDonell, Chief Technology & Marketing Officer at Flash. "Navigator is more than a tool; it's a trusted guide, delivering the intelligence needed to identify trends, unlock opportunities, and propel supply chains toward peak performance and sustainable growth. At Flash, we don't just respond to change—we anticipate it, ensuring our partners stay one step ahead."

This new approach reinforces Flash's position as a leader in the service supply chain space, delivering advanced insights and tailored guidance to mission-critical OEMs. By optimizing every facet of operations and uncovering new opportunities, Navigator empowers businesses to thrive in a complex, evolving market. With a commitment to continuous improvement and future-ready solutions, Flash ensures its partners are equipped not just to meet today's challenges but to lead in the global marketplace of tomorrow.

About Flash Global:

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, Flash Global is a market leading provider of service supply chain solutions powered by cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Flash is trusted by many of the world's iconic brands to handle their mission critical service needs across a variety of markets such as network hardware, network security, data storage, retail, and telecom. Flash converges service supply chain solutions with technology delivering the consistency, predictability, and assurance enterprises need to deliver on their customer service goals. For more information, visit www.flashglobal.com.

