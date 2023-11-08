Reimagining The Manufactured Home - Oak Creek Homes' Unique Twist on Shipping Container Living

The Vue by Oak Creek Homes is our answer to creating a bigger, better, and more comfortable TEXASIZED version of a shipping container home. Dwayne Teeter, President and COO of Oak Creek Homes, a Texas-based manufacturer with over 50 years of experience and a commitment to innovative design, elaborates, "We understand what makes a home special. With this home, it's all about design – a sleek exterior with a double monoslope roofline and spacious, flexible, luxurious living areas, all at an affordable price."

Why Choose Oak Creek Homes Over Shipping Container and Site-Built Homes?

Spacious Living: Imagine living in a home four times wider than a shipping container house. You can host holiday gatherings, mount an 85" TV, enjoy a large sectional, cook in a roomy kitchen with full-size appliances, dine at a kitchen island built for seating 8-10 people, and sleep in BIG bedrooms. It's a space dream come true.



Abundant Storage: Say goodbye to cramped storage spaces. The Vue offers 56 kitchen cabinets and three 6-cabinet pantries. Plus, you'll have 2 primary bedroom closets to keep everything organized.



Energy Efficiency: Enjoy BIG energy savings with this ENERGY STAR® home. With increased roof and wall insulation, low-E thermal pane windows, and a smart thermostat, you can save up to 20% on heating and cooling costs each year.



Durability and Lifespan: Our TEXASIZED exterior construction features Smart panel siding that's dent-resistant, builtstrong and heavy, 30-year shingles, and a rigorous 47-point inspection to ensure it withstands high winds and extreme weather. Your home is built to last, weather-ready, and boasts high resale value. Don't take our word for it, hear from customers here.



Smart Technology Included: Enjoy the convenience and safety of smart technology, including a smart thermostat, smart smoke detectors, a video doorbell camera, and keyless entry.

In summary, when comparing Oak Creek Homes to traditional mobile homes, container houses, or traditional site-built homes, it emerges as the ultimate choice, offering spacious living, ample storage, energy savings, durability, and modern tech. Say goodbye to the limitations of shipping containers or stick-built homes, and say hello to Oak Creek Homes – your reimagined dream home, your sanctuary, your TEXASIZED comfort.

TEXASIZED Comfort with FLEX-ible Spaces

Oak Creek Homes' innovative approach breathes new life into the manufactured home experience. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1828 sqft of TEXASIZED affordable luxury, Oak Creek Homes lets you define your space. Choose a traditional dining room setup or create a flex room that can also serve as a game room, sitting room, or play area for kids. Imagine this home the way you want it to 'Vue' it! Explore the possibilities with virtually staged pictures, a virtual tour, 3D floor plans, and exterior renders available on our website here.

Seize the Opportunity: Unlock Affordable Homeownership

Change your 'Vue' on homeownership with this Limited-Edition Oak Creek home and make the dream of owning an affordable new home a reality. Thanks to the recent drop in mortgage rates, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this opportunity. According to HomeAdvisor, manufactured homes typically cost between $100-200 per sq ft, which is significantly less than traditional home builds that can reach as high as $400 per square foot.

Contact Us

Don't miss this opportunity to own an affordable TEXASIZED luxury home with Oak Creek Homes' unique twist on shipping container living! The Vue can be designed to meet HUD code standards and is easily adapted as a modular home. This versatility makes it a great option for individuals looking for a unique prefabricated home, as well as for developers and communities.

For more information, visit OakCreekHomes.com.

Media Contact:

Enica Jordan, Director of Marketing

(888) 396-3901

[email protected]

About Oak Creek Homes:

Oak Creek Homes is a leading name in manufactured home building, part of the vertically integrated American Homestar Corporation, encompassing manufacturing, retailing, finance, and insurance. With over 50 years of experience, Oak Creek Homes is making the dream of home ownership a reality by providing affordable housing solutions across Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Oak Creek Homes offers a wide range of products, including oil field and oil rig housing, commercial and office buildings, as well as customized housing. We would love to hear from you, so please don't hesitate to contact us today. We can work with any community, RV park or developer to provide a tailored and customized plan that fits any budget and amenity requirements for your specific area.

