Reimagining Time: Digital Artistry Acquires Iconic Timepiece Brand Croton Watches

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Artistry, a leading marketing and e-commerce agency in New Jersey, proudly announces its acquisition of Croton Watches, a renowned brand established in 1878 and known for its innovative designs and enduring quality. With over $40 million in annual revenue, Croton Watches has remained a leader in the timepiece industry for decades.

On the left: David Mermelstein - On The Right: Aki Stein Croton Watches has been around since 1878.

Digital Artistry has been pivotal in Croton's recent transformation. It serves as its marketing agency and spearheads a comprehensive rebrand that shifted the company's focus from traditional brick-and-mortar and television retail to an e-commerce-first strategy. This digital evolution has driven an impressive 90% of Croton's revenue online, generating millions of dollars in e-commerce sales.

David Mermelstein, the visionary founder and former CEO of Croton Watches, will remain an integral part of the company as Chairman. In this role, Mermelstein will focus on guiding the design and development of Croton's signature watches and accessories, ensuring the brand's heritage of craftsmanship and quality remains a cornerstone of its future.

"Acquiring Croton Watches is a significant milestone for Digital Artistry as we combine our digital expertise with Croton's legacy of excellence," said Aki Stein, CEO & Partner of Digital Artistry. "We look forward to building on the incredible foundation established by David and his team while expanding Croton's reach in the global e-commerce marketplace."

Mermelstein added, "Working with Digital Artistry over the past few years has been transformative for Croton. I'm thrilled to remain involved in shaping the future of our products as we continue to innovate and bring our timepieces to even more customers worldwide."

To kick off this new chapter, Croton is proud to introduce the Cintra Limited Edition, a stunning timepiece that combines Croton's timeless craftsmanship with bold, modern design.

The acquisition reflects Digital Artistry's commitment to blending traditional brand values with modern marketing strategies. This union positions Croton Watches for continued growth and leadership in the competitive watch and accessories market.

About Croton Watches

Founded in 1878, Croton Watches is synonymous with quality, innovation, and timeless design. Known for their dedication to craftsmanship, Croton's timepieces have adorned the wrists of customers worldwide for over four decades.

About Digital Artistry

Digital Artistry is a premier marketing and e-commerce agency specializing in brand transformation and digital innovation. With a proven track record of driving growth and maximizing revenue, Digital Artistry helps brands achieve their full potential in the digital age.

