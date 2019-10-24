REIN Recognized as Insurtech100 Pioneer Transforming the Global Commercial Insurance Industry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REIN, the company solving the complexities of integrating insurance products within data-driven ecosystems, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2019 Insurtech100 company by Fintech Global.

"We are honored to be a part of the 2019 InsurTech100 list,'' said Christopher Dean, CEO at REIN. "The insurance landscape is changing significantly as the impact of digital ecosystems takes shape. REIN's value comes from solving the challenges around creating insurance programs that connect those ecosystems with insurance carriers."

Each year, FinTech Global brings together a panel of industry experts to select 100 companies that are transforming the insurance industry. This year's selection process was even more competitive as the panel of analysts and industry experts voted from over 1,000 companies. The finalists were recognized for their technological innovation in solving significant industry problems, generating cost savings and improving efficiency.

Through REIN's enterprise insurtech platform, insurers and ecosystems can accelerate product development and unlock new revenue streams. One of the biggest challenges in insurance today is the lack of solutions that allow carriers to adapt to the changing product demands of the new digital landscape. To help give them a competitive edge, REIN empowers insurers with AI-driven tools that allow them to be nimble and strategic in releasing products to market; efficiently glean insights from data; better understand evolving risks; and distribute the right products, at the right time, within the right customer ecosystem.

About REIN

REIN is an enterprise insurtech platform, solving the complexity of connecting insurance carriers with data-driven ecosystems and drastically accelerating the time-to-market for new integrated insurance products. Through its platform and AI-powered toolset, REIN enables insurers and digital ecosystems to better engage their customers by offering integrated and personalized insurance products where they are, when they need it.

