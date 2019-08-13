Reindeer Technology Releases New Tool to Record Cloud Computing Knowledge in Shareable Format

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reindeer Technology released an open-source tool that enables developers and planners to record their knowledge and the works about cloud computing by shareable format. It brings openness to the IT Infrastructure market.

Record and visualize your plan and design of cloud computing usage Extend existing cloud automation languages

By using the tool, named Reindeer Editor, you can record system requirements and design of the cloud computing on the single data format, called as Cloud Design Specification. The data has advantages for comparison and classification with others, unlike the data described by drawing tool or spreadsheet. And the tool automatically generates a visualized summary as the data is suitable for machinery processing.

"What's happening in the software will happen in the other IT market," says Shintaro Hara, CEO of Reindeer. "The open-distribution of data, program, and knowledge should become to be more required at the IT infrastructure market, including cloud computing, too. Reindeer Editor is our first step to bring such openness to the market."

Try Reindeer Editor: https://editor.reindeer.tech

GitHub repository: https://github.com/reindeer-project/reindeer-editor

Conforms to Cloud Design Specification: https://docs.reindeer.tech

Reindeer Technology

Reindeer has been committed to helping service creators utilizing cloud computing. The company support creators or potential creators to make their various services and gain their economically independent life by themselves. Through our unwavering commitment to the creation support, we bring diverse values and wealth re-distribution to the world.

