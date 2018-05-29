Reinhardt Lexus Children's Charity Classic sets record in funds raised for the Girls and Boys Ranch

The Boys and Girls Ranch provides the necessities, but more importantly provides children the structure to live confident, responsible, and happy lives. Their mission extends into adulthood with a college tuition program. As a 501(c)(3), the Ranch depends almost entirely on private, tax-deductible donations. "The bedrock of our support is a handful of key relationships with community and business leaders," said Roman Rauccio, Development Director of the organization.

"The Reinhardt family business has been supporting us in our home base of Montgomery for 26 years," said Rauccio. Ed Reinhardt, of Reinhardt Lexus, is a third-generation supporter and serves on the Board of Directors. His grandmother and grandfather began volunteering, donating, and tracing the growing impact of the Ranch.

Reinhardt Lexus hosted its sixth annual Children's Charity Classic on May 10th, 2018, at Arrowhead Country Club to benefit the Ranch. Twenty-four teams of four players competed against one another. Each person represents a $150 contribution to the Ranch. The winning team won a spot in the Tournament of Champions to be hosted at Craft Arm's Cotton Creek Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama, October 2018. There, they will be provided double-occupancy rooms for two nights of comfortable respite to retire to after all that teeing off. Other prizes and raffle items will be awarded to competitors.

"This event is really the tip of the iceberg as far as the kind of support that Reinhardt Lexus provides us," said Rauccio. Nearly nine years ago the dealership procured a 15-passenger van for the Ranch and sold it to the organization for a fraction of its value. Transportation to and from school and other events every day is a major logistical challenge of running a ranch. Reinhardt also helps the Ranch maintain a fleet of shared "date cars" for the teenagers, keeping an eye out for discounted trade ins. "It's certainly not the kind of hands-on, down-to-earth relationship you might expect from other luxury car dealers," said Rauccio.

The Children's Charity Classic entails significant expenses for reserving the course, feeding the players, and rewarding winners. According to Rauccio, the ranch counts on sponsors to help market the event each year.

Providing for these expenses is one thing but recruiting players and rallying the community is another equally important task. According to Rauccio, every year familiar faces bring new friends to continue the tradition.

This year, the tournament saw a significant increase in sponsorships and increased teams bringing the total raised to more than $38,000.

"The process for support doesn't begin and end with this event," he said. "Our board members and supporters are continually our best marketing tool. They have seen our impact first-hand. Their support reinforces a sense of community for our organization and our kids."

