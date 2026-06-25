Reins and ProfitWorks partner to help independent businesses owners expand their access to alternative equity programs

Collaboration allows entrepreneurs to reward key employees and create a plan for succession without giving up ownership

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reins, a pioneering technology firm dedicated to empowering privately owned businesses through alternative equity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ProfitWorks, a company specializing in incentive plan design and profit education training, to help small business owners improve employee retention, engagement and succession planning.

Reins and ProfitWorks have partnered to combine alternative equity solutions with expert incentive plan design, profit education and business coaching for independent business owners.

The partnership combines Reins' alternative equity platform with ProfitWorks' expertise in incentive plan design, profit education and business coaching. Together, the companies will help independent businesses connect performance to business outcomes and develop leadership pipelines that support long-term growth and succession readiness while preserving owner control.

Recent studies show roughly one-third of business owners either have no succession plan or are unsure of what will happen to their business when they leave, underscoring how important it is for independent business owners to plan for the future.

Aligning Employees with Growth

"The ProfitWorks team has spent decades helping entrepreneurs create a culture of accountability and ownership where employees understand how their actions impact business performance," Reins co-founder and CEO Chris Buttenham said. "At ProfitWorks, Alex (Freytag) has built an incredible program that helps business owners engage employees in the company's long-term success. By combining their expertise with our platform, we offer these owners a better way to reward key employees and plan for the future without giving up ownership."

Through the new partnership, ProfitWorks clients will gain access to Reins' Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) framework, which enables business owners to create alternative equity programs tailored to their goals and workforce. Reins' platform helps ProfitWorks clients seamlessly implement alternative equity solutions using a streamlined onboarding process and simplified management tools for leadership teams.

Supporting Long-Term Success

"Business owners have always wanted a better way to connect employee effort to company success," said Freytag, who is also an Expert EOS Implementer™ (Entrepreneurial Operating System®). "What impressed me about Reins is its ability to turn these principles into a practical, scalable solution for business owners. Together, we're helping entrepreneurs build stronger companies by creating a deeper sense of ownership, accountability and engagement."

The partnership reflects a joint commitment to helping privately owned businesses compete for talent, improve employee engagement and increase enterprise value. By combining education, coaching and technology, Reins and ProfitWorks will provide business owners with the tools they need to drive sustainable growth, develop future leaders and strengthen long-term succession planning while creating opportunities for key employees to share in the success they help generate.

For more information about Reins, visit myreins.com. For more information about ProfitWorks, visit profitworksllc.com.

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers privately-owned businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the business's long-term success. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help independent businesses remain productive and grow. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program, was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and stored safely in the Reins software for compliance. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute a tailored program within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit myreins.com/.

About ProfitWorks

ProfitWorks helps companies realize untapped potential through incentive plan design, profit education training and coaching services. Founded by entrepreneur and Expert EOS Implementer™ Alex Freytag, the company helps organizations build cultures where employees think and act like owners, aligning individual performance with company profitability and long-term growth. Since 1996, ProfitWorks has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs improve alignment, engagement and business performance. For more information, visit profitworksllc.com.

SOURCE Reins