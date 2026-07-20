Reins expands into Canada, bringing alternative equity solutions to independent businesses

Company builds on US success by helping Canadian business owners retain key employees and prepare for succession without giving up ownership

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reins, a pioneering technology firm dedicated to empowering privately owned businesses through alternative equity solutions, today announced its expansion into Canada, bringing its alternative equity platform to independent business owners across the country.

The move follows strong adoption in the United States and comes as Canadian employers face growing pressure to retain experienced workers and develop the next generation of leaders as more baby boomers approach retirement.

Reins announced today that it has expanded into Canada, bringing its alternative equity platform to independent businesses to help owners retain employees and prepare for the future.

Reins' Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) framework allows companies to offer phantom stock and profit-sharing programs without requiring owners to surrender equity or control.

Helping owners build stronger businesses

For many small-to-midsize business owners in both the United States and Canada, keeping top talent engaged is critical to sustainable growth. When experienced employees leave, owners can lose institutional knowledge, leadership capacity and momentum, making succession planning more difficult.

Since its launch in 2023, Reins has helped hundreds of independently owned companies improve retention, increase business value and prepare for the future. The company's clients report:

A 93% employee retention rate among those who received an incentive

An average 16% increase in business valuation within the first 24 months

An average 20% increase in business exit value compared to companies that do not use Reins

"We've seen firsthand how alternative equity helps independent business owners in the United States keep their best people engaged, develop future leaders and create a stronger path toward succession," said Reins co-founder and CEO Chris Buttenham, a Canadian native. "Entrepreneurs in Canada are facing many of the same realities as those in the U.S. In fact, more than 98% of Canadian companies are independently owned businesses, yet many continue to struggle with turnover and long-term leadership planning. Bringing them tools that have already helped hundreds of U.S. companies become more resilient is a natural next step for us."

Building on success in the United States

The Canadian launch gives independent businesses there a powerful way to compete for talent with larger companies that can offer traditional equity and profit-sharing programs.

Before entering the market, Reins conducted a pilot program with select Canadian businesses to test the platform and gather feedback from owners focused on workforce stability and continuity.

"We wanted a better way to reward the employees who have helped build our business," said Jake Gibson, general manager and co-owner of Vernon Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical Services in British Columbia, Canada, and a participant in the pilot program. "We already use the Reins platform to improve retention, and it's worked well for us. When employees do great work, we want to recognize them and give them a reason to build their careers with us. This program helps us retain our best employees."

For more information about Reins, visit myreins.com.

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers privately-owned businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the business's long-term success. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help independent businesses remain productive and grow. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program, was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and stored safely in the Reins software for compliance. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute a tailored program within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit myreins.com/.

SOURCE Reins