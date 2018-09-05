REIN's DroneInsurance.com and AirMap Announce Collaboration Enabling Remote Pilots to Easily Purchase Drone Insurance

"This joint effort between AirMap and DroneInsurance.com is about empowering commercial drone operators," said REIN's COO & Co-Founder Jason Griswold. "AirMap is brilliant at helping drone operators scale their businesses, and the addition of the DroneInsurance.com toolset inside the AirMap mobile apps will synergize operational, safety, and insurance tools to really help drone operators scale their operations. From commercial-grade liability limits for episodic flight coverage to sensors and physical damage coverage options, our product aims to solve the unmet needs in the commercial drone insurance industry."

Underwritten through Liberty Specialty Markets, DroneInsurance.com is an automated platform offering dynamic policy solutions to address the unique risks, pain points, and insurance needs of commercial drone operators. For a monthly amount per drone, businesses can protect their ground operations. Then, operators can purchase flight liability coverage on-demand, for as little as a day, or as long as a year, with a range of limits.

"We are excited to support the program and tools reinventing the traditional drone insurance business model," Brendan Smyth, Senior Vice President, Global Risk Solutions at Liberty Mutual. "Understanding emerging technologies and seamlessly delivering innovative and comprehensive risk solutions to our customers is at the core of Liberty Mutual's mission."

The AirMap for Drones mobile app is a comprehensive situational awareness tool that provides drone pilots with the rules, tools, and services they need to complete safe and successful drone missions, including compliance briefings, automated digital authorization, traffic alerts, and now, DroneInsurance.com's streamlined insurance offering.

"Paired with our leading airspace management platform, AirMap users will get a lot of value from streamlined and easy-to-understand drone insurance," said Ben Marcus, AirMap co-founder and Chairman.

The app is available today and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

1DroneInsurance.com is now available throughout the United States except in NY, NJ, KY, IL, WV and MN. Insurance services are provided by Acend Insurance Solutions, LLC ("AIS"), a licensed surplus lines producer in all 50 U.S. States. AIS operates in California under license No. 0L70741. Additional licensing information is available at DroneInsurance.com.

About DroneInsurance.com



Cutting-edge technology demands cutting-edge coverage. Powered by REIN's insurtech platform, DroneInsurance.com replaces paperwork and complexity with data-driven automation and user control to offer insurance coverage solutions designed to address the unique risks, pain points and coverage needs of commercial drone operators. REIN was founded in 2015 and is located in Maynard, MA and Chapel Hill, NC. REIN's wholly owned subsidiary, Acend Insurance Solutions, LLC is a licensed surplus lines producer in all 50 U.S. States and provides insurance services. For more information, visit REIN.ai and DroneInsurance.com

MEDIA KIT

About REIN



REIN is an insurtech company creating new, custom-made insurance technology products around the emerging risks in mobility, robotics and online ecosystems. In a time of evolving risks, changing customer behavior and unprecedented demand for speed and simplicity in insurance products, REIN uses data, machine learning and modern tools to help companies bring new insurance products to market faster. Founded in 2015, REIN has offices in Chapel Hill, NC, Maynard, MA and Halifax, NS.

MEDIA KIT

About AirMap



AirMap is the world's leading airspace management platform for drones. Millions of drones, hundreds of industry developers, and hundreds of airspace managers and stakeholders rely on AirMap's airspace intelligence and services to fly safely and communicate with others in low-altitude airspace. AirMap connects the majority of the world's drones to airspace authorities through integrations with major drone manufacturers such as DJI, Intel, senseFly, Matternet, 3DR, DroneDeploy, and more. Deployed in Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United States, AirMap leads the industry in delivering technology solutions for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM) and U-space to enable safe and responsible drone operations at scale.

About Liberty Specialty Markets



Liberty Specialty Markets offers specialty and commercial insurance and reinsurance products across key UK, European, Middle East, US and other international locations. We provide brokers and insureds with a broad product range through both the Company and Lloyd's markets and have approximately 1,000 employees in 22 offices.

You can learn more by visiting www.libertyspecialtymarkets.com.

*The information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any product or service. Any description set forth herein does not include all policy terms, conditions and exclusions. Bound insurance policies, rather than summaries thereof, govern. Not all insurance coverages or products are available in all states and policy terms may vary based on individual state requirements. Some policies may be placed with a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers generally do not participate in state guaranty funds and coverage may only be obtained through duly licensed surplus lines brokers.

SOURCE REIN

Related Links

http://www.rein.ai

