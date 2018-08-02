REIN's DroneInsurance.com and AirMap Announce Collaboration Enabling Users To Easily Purchase Drone Insurance

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERDRONE - Today AirMap, the world's leading airspace management platform for drones, and DroneInsurance.com, a digital drone insurance portal, are announcing a collaboration that will allow U.S.-based1 drone operators to purchase insurance from DroneInsurance.com within the AirMap for Drones mobile app. The app is available today and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

The integrated ability to purchase insurance is made possible through REIN's recently launched digital portal DroneInsurance.com, which aims to provide a smart and paperless drone insurance experience that offers dynamic policy options to address the unique risks, pain points and insurance needs of commercial drone operators. By providing the option to add insurance coverage as an easy, seamless part of AirMap's pre-flight planning workflow through the AirMap for Drones iOS and Android mobile app, AirMap is improving the daily flying experience for drone operators.

"This joint effort between AirMap and DroneInsurance.com is about empowering commercial drone operators," said REIN's COO & Co-Founder Jason Griswold. "AirMap is brilliant at helping drone operators scale their businesses and the addition of the DroneInsurance.com toolset inside the AirMap mobile apps will synergize operational, safety, and insurance tools to really help drone operators scale their operations. From commercial-grade liability limits for episodic flight coverage to sensors and physical damage coverage options, our product aims to solve the unmet needs in the commercial drone insurance industry."

Predominantly for commercial drone pilots and businesses looking for drone-specific insurance coverage, AirMap's in-app access to the coverages offered through DroneInsurance.com enables fast and easy access to much-needed insurance coverage.

As regulations evolve, and companies utilize drones to perform commercial tasks--from industrial inspection, to real estate photography, to remote sensing--AirMap is focused on establishing a future for drones that is safe, connected, and protected. Providing simple, in-app access to insurance solutions is another step towards achieving this goal.

"We bring an integrated discover, connect, fly experience to our app users. Extending this with easy-to-use on-demand insurance further enables and promotes safe and informed drone operation," said Ben Marcus, AirMap co-founder and Chairman. "Paired with our leading airspace management platform, AirMap users will get a lot of value from streamlined and easy-to-understand drone insurance."

1DroneInsurance.com is now available throughout the United States except in NY, NJ, KY, IL, WV and MN. Insurance services are provided by Acend Insurance Solutions, LLC ("AIS"), a licensed surplus lines producer in all 50 U.S. States. AIS operates in California under license No. 0L70741. Additional licensing information is available at DroneInsurance.com.

About DroneInsurance.com



Cutting-edge technology demands cutting-edge coverage. Powered by REIN's insurtech platform, DroneInsurance.com replaces paperwork and complexity with data-driven automation and user control to offer on-demand insurance coverage solutions designed to address the unique risks, pain points and coverage needs of commercial drone operators. REIN's wholly owned subsidiary, Acend Insurance Solutions, LLC is a licensed surplus lines producer in all 50 U.S. States and provides insurance services. For more information, visit REIN.ai and DroneInsurance.com.

About REIN



REIN is an insurtech company creating new, custom-made insurance technology products around the emerging risks in mobility, robotics and online ecosystems. In a time of evolving risks, changing customer behavior and unprecedented demand for speed and simplicity in insurance products, REIN uses data, machine learning and modern tools to help companies bring new insurance products to market faster. Founded in 2015, REIN has offices in Chapel Hill, NC, Maynard, MA and Halifax, NS.

About AirMap



AirMap is the world's leading airspace management platform for drones. Millions of drones, hundreds of industry developers, and hundreds of airspace managers and stakeholders rely on AirMap's airspace intelligence and services to fly safely and communicate with others in low-altitude airspace. AirMap connects the majority of the world's drones to airspace authorities through integrations with major drone manufacturers such as DJI, Intel, senseFly, Matternet, 3DR, DroneDeploy, and more. Deployed in Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United States, AirMap leads the industry in delivering technology solutions for Unmanned aerial system (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM) and U-space to enable safe and responsible drone operations at scale.

SOURCE AirMap

