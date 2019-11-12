REIN's DroneInsurance.com and Measure Collaborate to Provide Commercial Drone Operators with Integrated Access to Drone Insurance

"As commercial drone applications soar to widespread adoption, it's becoming increasingly critical for commercial drone operators to streamline their operations," said Christopher Dean, CEO at REIN. "This integration is focused on empowering businesses, operating drone fleets of all sizes, to quickly view and manage the tools they need to ensure operational success -- including hardware, flight planning software, safety and risk management solutions."

DroneInsurance.com 's tiered approach to coverage allows drone operators to protect against risks both on the ground and in the air. Starting with Base Coverage, operators can protect their ground operations. Then, to match the commercial drone industry's dynamic and seasonal workflow, drone operators can add on-demand Flight Coverage for as little as a day, or as long as a year, and select the liability limit that best suits their business needs. Drone operators can also add coverage for sensors and ground equipment such as base stations.

"Measure has been on a mission to provide users with turnkey aerial intelligence solutions including inspections, program management, drone data analyses, pilot training, and advisory services across a myriad of industries, such as energy, construction, and public safety," says Brandon Declet, CEO & co-founder at Measure. "Adding integrated access to customizable drone insurance through DroneInsurance.com addresses an unmet need that will substantially improve the overall experience of Measure's Ground Control users."

The Measure Ground Control app enables commercial drone operators to manage people and equipment; plan flights; collect, analyze and store data; and track commercial drone operations at scale. Starting today, users will be able to access DroneInsurance.com through Measure's Ground Control app on iOS where they can seamlessly view their active policies or manage their coverages through the DroneInsurance.com portal.

*DroneInsurance.com is available throughout the United States except in NY, KY, IL and MN. Insurance services are provided by Acend Insurance Solutions, LLC ("AIS"), a licensed surplus lines producer in all 50 U.S. States. AIS operates in California under license No. 0L70741. Additional licensing information is available at DroneInsurance.com

About DroneInsurance.com

Cutting-edge technology demands cutting-edge coverage. Powered by REIN's insurtech platform, DroneInsurance.com replaces paperwork and complexity with data-driven automation and user control to offer insurance coverage solutions designed to address the unique risks, pain points and coverage needs of commercial drone operators. REIN was founded in 2015 and is located in Maynard, MA and Chapel Hill, NC. REIN's wholly owned subsidiary, Acend Insurance Solutions, LLC is a licensed property & casualty, and surplus lines producer in all 50 U.S. States and provides insurance services. For more information, visit REIN.ai and DroneInsurance.com.

About Measure

Measure is an aerial intelligence company that enables enterprises to realize the transformative benefits of drone technology. Through our comprehensive software solution, specialized data engineering team, and highly skilled flight operations, we help corporations deploy drones at scale, saving thousands of hazardous manhours and providing millions of dollars in operational benefits. Learn more at www.measure.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE REIN