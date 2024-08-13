Reintroducing 3Pillar: Product Engineering Excellence Meets AI Innovation to Deliver Software Solutions That Maximize Client Success in Today's Digital Age

Company unveils corporate repositioning focused on transforming how people live, work, and transact in the modern digital economy

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar , a leading modern application strategy, design and engineering firm, today unveiled new corporate positioning that reaffirms its focus on helping organizations seize digital and AI transformation opportunities through the creation of ROI-generating software solutions and asserts its position to address two key market forces driving industry evolution.

To remain competitive and provide an outstanding user experience, businesses today must harness the power of cloud technologies, data, and AI while ensuring measurable ROI. However, as the market has matured, the focus has shifted from a traditional project-based software development mindset that often fails to deliver the desired outcomes to what pure-play SaaS and software firms have long understood: a digital product engineering mindset is crucial for success.

In addition to this realization, the integration of advanced technologies like AI into the software development process is an accompanying force driving industry transformation. Users increasingly expect human-like interactions with technology, pushing organizations to seek partners that can deliver both outcomes-focused technology and intuitive user experiences. This shift is reshaping the market, creating opportunities for service providers that offer comprehensive solutions that combine technical expertise with user-centric design.

3Pillar has evolved to directly address this market need. The corporate repositioning reflects 3Pillar's growth and its unrivaled expertise at the intersection of product engineering and cognitive computing. The company's expanded services include application technology strategy, digital product engineering, data and analytics, and AI strategy and product development, making 3Pillar the compelling choice for companies that want the convenience of a single vendor who can address the full software development lifecycle.

"As 3Pillar expanded our capabilities, our brand needed to evolve to represent who we are today and where we're headed," said Mike Detwiler, Chief Executive Officer. "The new 3Pillar brand spotlights our expertise at the intersection of software engineering and AI and communicates our commitment to excellence and client success. Our focus on solving big challenges and delivering real results is why clients trust us, and it's the essence of what makes us leaders in the space."

The company's three pillars define its unique approach and guide how it works with clients on every engagement:

Transformative Impact: 3Pillar combines strategic alignment with urgency and relentless focus to achieve game-changing results and the ROI to justify clients' investments.





3Pillar combines strategic alignment with urgency and relentless focus to achieve game-changing results and the ROI to justify clients' investments. Product Engineering Mindset: 3Pillar's experts leverage the company's unique product-centric methodologies, including its Lightwave® process and Product Mindset® , to solve clients' most complex software engineering challenges.

3Pillar's new slogan, "Together we create incredible," reflects the company's commitment to harnessing the power of teamwork alongside its clients to deliver an expanded suite of next-generation software solutions that transform how people live, work, and transact. As part of its brand refresh, 3Pillar Global will now be referred to simply as 3Pillar.

At 3Pillar, we believe something truly incredible happens at the intersection of product engineering and cognitive computing. As the leading modern application strategy, design and engineering firm, 3Pillar brings unrivaled expertise that enables clients to execute the mission-critical software development initiatives needed to compete in the modern digital economy. Our global team doesn't just develop software—we help clients set bold ideas into motion and accelerate innovation. 3Pillar supports its clients with offices across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Learn more at www.3pillarglobal.com .

