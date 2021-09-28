Reintroducing The Trevor Project With A Brand Identity That Reflects A New Generation Of LGBTQ Young People

"So many LGBTQ young people today are bold, authentic, and passionate about creating a better future. We want The Trevor Project brand to reflect this same spirit, because the youth we serve are the heart and soul of our organization," said Amit Paley, CEO & Executive Director at The Trevor Project. "This brand refresh is so much more than a new look and feel. It's the start of a new chapter that will allow us to scale and reach even more LGBTQ young people who need us. We're excited to recognize Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with a new brand which will support us on our ambitious but crucial mission to end LGBTQ youth suicide."

The organization's new identity and website were inspired by the rich and vibrant LGBTQ youth culture, while preserving the legacy and ethos of The Trevor Project. The signature orange color has been elevated to a fresher, more modern shade that conveys optimism. The updated logo is intended to appeal to the LGBTQ young people The Trevor Project serves while maintaining the organization's strength and credibility as a leader in policy change, education, research, and allyship. The star, a recognizable element of The Trevor Project's former branding, represents hope in the form of a compass pointing upward and forward to represent LGBTQ young people's strength and resilience as they navigate difficult emotions and circumstances.

The Trevor Project's new website features an improved user experience built specifically with LGBTQ young people in mind. The website features a persistent "Reach A Counselor" button, ensuring LGBTQ young people can easily access The Trevor Project's life-saving crisis services and educational resources. The new website also includes a "Quick Exit" feature for improved safety, which allows young people who have not disclosed their LGBTQ identity and/or live in unsupportive home environments to quickly close out of The Trevor Project's website and simultaneously erase all Trevor-specific data from their browsing history.

In continuing to amplify the voices and creativity of the LGBTQ community, The Trevor Project and Kettle collaborated with LGBTQ artists to bring the brand visualization to life across the new website, Trevor's social channels, and educational materials. Devyn Galindo, a queer Chicanx photographer, beautifully captured the aspirational essence of LGBTQ youth through candid and intimate portraits in natural settings. The vivid illustrations showcased throughout the site are the work of queer Guatemalan-Slovak artist Ludi Leiva, who integrated Trevor's new color palette into her designs while remaining authentic to the brand's identity and messaging.

The partnership with Kettle was a true showcase of collaboration. Kettle led strategic research and brand foundation, brand creative, site design and development, and production for the full rebrand and site transformation.

Kettle set out to design a look and feel as bold as the mission and as vibrant as the community. From the calming textures to its welcoming new voice, Kettle helped The Trevor Project create a brand system to guide its organization, and set a definitive tone for the future.

Kettle is no stranger to big brand transformation or website redesigns, but this partnership was of particular importance to the entire team:

"We've been supporters of The Trevor Project for years," said Olivier Peyre, Founder and CEO of Kettle. "The opportunity to work side-by-side to help reimagine their branding and tools meant a lot to us. We are incredibly proud of this partnership, and grateful that our contribution will help support the organization's ambitious trajectory and connect them to more LGBTQ young people in need of their expertise."

The Trevor Project launched TrevorLifeline , the first 24/7 national hotline supporting LGBTQ youth in crisis, alongside HBO's broadcast of the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor. The first calls were answered that night, and The Trevor Project has since grown to become the preeminent resource for LGBTQ crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, serving over 200K LGBTQ young people last year. In addition to TrevorLifeline, the organization offers 24/7 digital crisis services including TrevorText and TrevorChat , as well as peer-to-peer support platform TrevorSpace , the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth.

Since its inception, The Trevor Project has consistently invested in key program areas to support and advocate for LGBTQ youth, including crisis services, peer support, research, education and public awareness, and advocacy. Combined with strategic investments in technology, the organization has been able to conduct original, groundbreaking research on LGBTQ mental health and develop leading-edge AI tools , all with the aim of serving the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth in the U.S. estimated to seriously consider suicide each year. The introduction of Trevor's new brand identity marks a pivotal moment for the organization as it enters a new phase of innovation and growth.



To access The Trevor Project's brand folder and images for editorial use, click here .

If you or someone you know needs help or support, The Trevor Project's trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Help , or by texting START to 678678.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace . Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide.

About Kettle

Kettle is a digital-native creative agency built on collaboration. Kettle approaches every challenge with a strategic lens, creating content, campaigns, and digital products that drive brands forward.

Since 2009, Kettle has partnered with category leaders and disruptors to invent the future together, side-by-side. They are best known for their work with clients like National Geographic, Glossier, Nike, and start-up brands in technology, e-commerce, media, entertainment, retail, and financial services. Kettle was acquired in 2020 by Code & Theory.

