Reinvent Banking With Newgen at American Banker's Digital Banking 2019 Conference, Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software Inc., a provider of banking software solutions, today announced its participation as an exhibitor in American Banker's Digital Banking Conference 2019, to be held at Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas from June 19-21, 2019. Newgen will exhibit its commercial lending consumer lending, online account opening solutions built on a BPM framework.

"Banking industry needs to put customers first, which is why they need to make smart choices in leveraging the best in class technology. Newgen strives to enable them take their giant leap towards automation for transforming key processes, enhance customer experience and at the same making transactions safe, secure and compliant. This event provides an ideal platform for banking experts to connect, network and discover the next level of banking transformation," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Interact with Newgen experts at booth number 413 to explore the future of consumer and commercial lending. Gain insights on how to infuse digital into various business processes and capitalize on the opportunities presented by the latest disruptions and regulations.

Visit our booth to know more about our online account opening solution, which provides an intuitive, interactive and customer-friendly platform. These solutions help the financial institutions to adapt to dynamic market and consumer needs, delivering superior customer experience.

Newgen's solutions make banking processes adaptable and scalable as per future industry requirements. These solutions automate key processes, which enables banks, FIs and credit unions with comprehensive, real-time banking and lending for enhanced revenue and compliance.

About Newgen Software Inc.:

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

