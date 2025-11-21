AI Executive to Accelerate Reinvent's Evolution from Telecom Provider to Technology Innovator

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a private-label platform provider empowering partners with cloud communications and technology solutions, announced the appointment of AI expert Caleb Waack as its new virtual Chief AI Officer, a consulting role created to accelerate the company's evolution from telecom provider to technology innovator.

Reinvent Telecom Appoints Caleb Waack as Chief AI Officer to Lead Strategic AI Transformation

"Reinvent is in the middle of a major transformation from telecom to technology solutions provider," said Justin Catlett, CEO of Reinvent Telecom. "We're being intentional about how we apply AI to drive that shift. Caleb Waack brings the right mix of technical depth and strategic insight to help us modernize, productize what we've been testing internally, and deliver meaningful innovation for our partners and their customers."

As vCAIO, Waack will guide Reinvent's AI strategy across the organization by modernizing tools, enhancing processes and building AI-enabled solutions that deliver new value to partners and customers.

A veteran of the field, Waack has been working with AI for more than a decade, building and implementing AI initiatives that help businesses leverage data to make better decisions, improve customer acquisition and streamline operations.

"AI has gone through a few name changes—statistics, data science and now AI—but the mission is the same: helping people make smarter decisions with data," said Waack. "We're focusing on projects that make AI more accessible and immediately valuable, whether that means text to it, talk to it, or call it on the phone. It's about harnessing AI in ways that simplify work and amplify value for our teams and partners."

Among Waack's first initiatives at Reinvent:

LLM Gateway — The LLM Gateway is a large language model (LLM) router that provides internal teams with secure, guided access to multiple AI models, featuring built-in, optimized prompts.

Knowledge Hub — Knowledge Hub is a conversational AI platform that taps into Reinvent's and Saddleback's internal product and process documentation, enabling staff to query information naturally and make better decisions faster.

— Knowledge Hub is a conversational AI platform that taps into Reinvent's and Saddleback's internal product and process documentation, enabling staff to query information naturally and make better decisions faster. AI-powered Data Enrichment — Reinvent is leveraging AI and web scraping to better understand businesses and tailor communications services to meet their needs.

"AI is the most disruptive technology since the dot-com era," Waack said. "For companies that aren't on the front foot, it could mean falling behind fast. Reinvent is doing exactly what forward-thinking organizations should do—experiment internally, learn fast and then turn what works into real products for partners and customers."

For example, Reinvent plans to make the Knowledge Hub extensible to partners, creating a shared AI-driven knowledge base for partner enablement.

"At Reinvent, our focus is on enabling both our internal teams and our partners to work smarter with AI," said David Ansehl, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Reinvent Telecom. "Caleb is helping us build the foundation for AI literacy across the organization—from pilot programs and team enablement to strategic initiatives that will ultimately transform how we deliver value to our partners."

For more information about Reinvent's partner programs, visit www.reinventtelecom.com/partners/ or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, is redefining what it means to be a technology company in the communications space. Through its private-label and co-branded platforms, Reinvent empowers partners to deliver next-generation cloud and AI-enabled communications services that drive business transformation. By combining reliable cloud architecture with forward-looking AI innovation, Reinvent is helping its partners scale faster, operate smarter, and build sustainable recurring revenue while keeping full ownership and control of their customers.

Reinvent's partner ecosystem delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams, SIP trunking, and emerging AI-powered tools for collaboration and customer engagement. Each solution is built on proven, secure infrastructure and backed by Saddleback Communications, an Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and wholly owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). For more information, visit www.reinventtelecom.com.

