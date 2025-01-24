Reinventing Communication: Security Without Compromise

-Tamas Zumpf: Leading the Charge in Privacy-First Innovation

-Chih-Heng Kwan, Head Of Marketing: "Leading the narrative means defining innovation in MENA, where tradition and technology shape a bold digital future."

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where cyberattacks are projected to cost the global economy $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 , businesses and individuals alike are facing an unprecedented risk to their privacy and security. With over 80% of data breaches caused by hacking and phishing, it's clear that traditional communication tools are failing to protect sensitive information.

In addition to its advanced security measures, UNEY is pioneering the future of communication with Adaptive Encryption and AI safe technologies.

Tamas Zumpf UNEY

The Visionary Behind UNEY's Mission

Tamas Zumpf , Chief Technology Officer at UNEY, is leading the charge in reshaping the future of secure communication. For Tamas, security is not merely a technical necessity—it is a profound ethical responsibility.

"Security is more than just a feature, it's the foundation of everything we do," he asserts, underscoring his belief that privacy is no longer a luxury but a fundamental right in today's interconnected world.

With deep expertise in technology, cybersecurity, and scaling organizations, Tamas is spearheading UNEY 's mission to redefine digital communication. Under his leadership, the company is developing platforms that are safe, seamless, and transparent, empowering individuals and businesses to communicate with confidence and peace of mind.

"Our goal is to make secure communication effortless, enabling people to connect freely without the fear of exposure," he adds.

Reinventing How We Communicate in a Digital World

At UNEY , communication is about more than just sharing information—it's about doing so with confidence. With advanced encryption, robust security protocols, and privacy-first design, UNEY's platforms are a fortress against the growing wave of cyber threats. Moreover, the company is dedicated to ensuring that security remains seamless and unobtrusive, enabling communication to be simple, intuitive, and highly efficient for the user.

From his side Ruben Tran, chief operating officer at UNEY stated: "At UNEY, our goal is to not only create secure communication solutions but to ensure they're operationally seamless and scalable. As we grow, we're focused on delivering systems that empower businesses to communicate securely without disruption, allowing them to operate securely in the digital landscape."

The Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and the Imperative for Innovation

As digital communication becomes the backbone of business, education, government, and personal life, the threats surrounding it have become more sophisticated. Hackers, state-sponsored attacks, and cybercriminals are becoming more adept at breaching traditional security measures, leaving organizations and individuals vulnerable. This is where UNEY's approach stands out.

UNEY isn't just responding to the existing security challenges; it's anticipating what's next. By integrating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and next-gen encryption into its platforms, UNEY is constantly evolving to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

What sets UNEY apart isn't just its advanced technology—it's the company's relentless commitment to privacy and trust. UNEY understands that in today's world, privacy isn't just about protecting data. It's about giving people the freedom to communicate openly, build relationships, and innovate without fearing their conversations will be exposed or their data stolen.

