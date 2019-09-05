Reinventing Sleepwear - Swiss Sleep Brand Dagsmejan Enters the U.S. Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, innovative Swiss-Swedish sleepwear brand Dagsmejan is excited to announce its launch into the U.S. market. Introducing a breakthrough range of sleepwear for both men and women, Dagsmejan products are crafted with ultra-soft all natural fibers scientifically proven to help our bodies maintain the optimal temperature for sleep, beat night sweats, and enjoy absolute sleep comfort.

Though we spend a third of our lives in bed, the traditional pajama has historically been one of the least functional of all garments. Pulling inspiration and innovation from high performance sportswear and adapting them to the body's physiological sleep needs, Dagsmejan – together with their leading partners in sleep research, material science and textile engineering – has reinvented sleepwear.

While many factors influence our sleep such as what we eat, our exercise habits, ambient temperature, hormonal changes and even our dreams, keeping our bodies in the right climatic zone throughout the night is paramount to sleep success. When our temperature fluctuates, our deep sleep phases in particular suffer, and as a result we either wake up, or don't enjoy the high quality sleep we need and deserve.

"Dagsmejan offers something truly unique – sleepwear designed to support your individual sleep needs," said Catarina Dahlin, Co-Founder and CEO of Dagsmejan. "To enjoy a truly restorative sleep we need to find a sleep solution that matches our specific needs. That's why we have developed three collections based on physiological sleep needs that's scientifically proven to help you sleep deeper for longer. We use a Swedish design philosophy to truly merge function and form with a focus on clean lines and a relaxed elegance. All of our garments are sustainably produced in Europe using the finest natural fibers, so you can sleep easy knowing that you take care not only of yourself, but also the environment."

Dagsmejan sleepwear debuts in the U.S. with three sleepwear collections for men and women based on physiological sleep needs – Balance, Stay Cool, and Stay warm – as well as a collection of Relaxwear to help you unwind before going to bed.

BALANCE COLLECTION | Core line that balances bodily temperature fluctuations, so you stay in the ideal climatic comfort zone all night long. Featuring Nattwell™ fabric, beechwood fibers are enhanced with a patent technology making it 6x more breathable, 4x better at drawing sweat away from your skin, and 2x softer than cotton for revolutionary temperature regulation and moisture management, keeping skin temperature 1°C cooler than cotton. The collection features 10 styles for men and women including t-shirts, long sleeves, shorts, pants, sleep shirts, and polos available in ice blue, dusty pink, midnight blue and dark grey colors.





| Core line that balances bodily temperature fluctuations, so you stay in the ideal climatic comfort zone all night long. Featuring Nattwell™ fabric, beechwood fibers are enhanced with a patent technology making it 6x more breathable, 4x better at drawing sweat away from your skin, and 2x softer than cotton for revolutionary temperature regulation and moisture management, keeping skin temperature 1°C cooler than cotton. The collection features 10 styles for men and women including t-shirts, long sleeves, shorts, pants, sleep shirts, and polos available in ice blue, dusty pink, midnight blue and dark grey colors. STAY WARM COLLECTION | Perfect for the colder seasons, or if you have a tendency to get cold during the night, this line features Nattwarm™ fabric – a unique combination of mulesing-free, super-fine merino wool and high-tech Tencel from Eucalyptus, which is specially engineered to offer super soft, ultra-light and breathable warmth. The result? You stay comfortably warm without ever overheating. Merino fibers regulate moisture, absorbing 35% of their weight before feeling damp to the touch, while the unique structure of Tencel offers 50% better moisture management than cotton with 4x more breathability and 2x the softness. The collection includes t-shirts, pants, tunics, leggings, long sleeves, shorts, and unisex neck warmer available in white, dusty pink, dark grey and light grey, with new colors launching mid-September.





| Perfect for the colder seasons, or if you have a tendency to get cold during the night, this line features Nattwarm™ fabric – a unique combination of mulesing-free, super-fine merino wool and high-tech Tencel from Eucalyptus, which is specially engineered to offer super soft, ultra-light and breathable warmth. The result? You stay comfortably warm without ever overheating. Merino fibers regulate moisture, absorbing 35% of their weight before feeling damp to the touch, while the unique structure of Tencel offers 50% better moisture management than cotton with 4x more breathability and 2x the softness. The collection includes t-shirts, pants, tunics, leggings, long sleeves, shorts, and unisex neck warmer available in white, dusty pink, dark grey and light grey, with new colors launching mid-September. STAY COOL COLLECTION | The go-to sleep companion if you have a tendency to get warm when sleeping, especially for those hot, summer nights. Featuring Nattcool™ fabric, which is comprised of Microlyocell made from Eucalyptus, the line is designed to cool you down through gradual moisture evaporation and keep you dry through exceptional moisture transport so you can sleep easy without ever overheating. Nattcool™ natural fibers have been engineered to be 8x more breathable than cotton and release water vapor 60% better, so you can enjoy cool and smooth sleep comfort. Five sleepwear styles for men and women including tank tops, t-shirts, shorts, and sleep dresses are available in sky blue, aqua, navy blue, and sage colors.





| The go-to sleep companion if you have a tendency to get warm when sleeping, especially for those hot, summer nights. Featuring Nattcool™ fabric, which is comprised of Microlyocell made from Eucalyptus, the line is designed to cool you down through gradual moisture evaporation and keep you dry through exceptional moisture transport so you can sleep easy without ever overheating. Nattcool™ natural fibers have been engineered to be 8x more breathable than cotton and release water vapor 60% better, so you can enjoy cool and smooth sleep comfort. Five sleepwear styles for men and women including tank tops, t-shirts, shorts, and sleep dresses are available in sky blue, aqua, navy blue, and sage colors. RELAXWEAR COLLECTION | Start to unwind before going to bed for the best possible sleep. A new lifestyle line, launching October 2019 , features four styles for men and women including cardigans, blanket scarfs, and hoodies made from a merino wool and cotton blend to keep you warm without overheating. Styles will be available in soft white, cloud grey, silver and charcoal colors.

The Dagsmejan sleepwear collections feature men's and women's pajamas with product ranging in price from $74.90 – $129.90 and sizes from small – 2XL. Designs ensure the perfect fit that's not too tight and not too loose, doesn't twist around your body when you roll, and avoids pressure points by incorporating flat seams, tagless design, soft elastic waistbands, and natural stretch so nothing is rubbing you the wrong way. All sleepwear is developed in Switzerland and meets the highest Swiss quality requirements, with production carried out entirely in Europe to follow Oekotex standards.

Whether you are a training athlete, jet-setting business professional, sleep-deprived parent, or simply someone looking to invest in quality sleep, Dagsmejan knows your time asleep is precious and aims to make every minute as restorative as possible with their breakthrough range of sleepwear.

All Dagsmejan product is available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada online at dagsmejan.com and in-store beginning September 2019 through February 2020 at SHOWFIELDS, the New York City, SoHo-based store, highlighting unique, online-only brands in wellness, home and design.

About Dagsmejan

Dagsmejan is a Swedish-Swiss sleepwear company based in St. Gallen, founded by Catarina Dahlin and Andreas Lenzhofer. Comprised of four innovative collections for men and women – Balance, Stay Warm, Stay Cool and Relaxwear – all Dagsmejan product is crafted with Nattwell™ fabric featuring natural fibers scientifically proven to maintain the best temperature for sleep, beat night sweats, and enjoy supreme sleep comfort. Dagsmejan is a Swedish word that refers to the last days of winter when the warmth of the sunshine melts the snow – a time when nature awakens after a dark and cold period. It comes from two words, "dag," which means day and "meja," which means strength and power. For more information about Dagsmejan - Sleepwear Reinvented visit www.dagsmejan.com and follow @dagsmejan_sleepwear on Instagram, @dagsmejan on Facebook, and @DagsmejanSleep on Twitter.

