Reinvention of the American Mall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAI TALCOR, a member of the world's premier managed network of commercial real estate firms, announces the milestone transformation of The Centre of Tallahassee. Conceptualized and negotiated by John McNeill, SIOR, a member of our Tallahassee brokerage team, this project provided both a space for the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of State (DOS), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) whose current locations no longer fit their needs, as well as repurposing of the stalled mall property. This evolution comes at a time when online retailers are causing many traditional malls to fail.

The DOH and the DOS have already finalized renovations and currently occupy over 165,000 of the 900,000+ SF property. With contemporary interiors and updated façades, the DOH building even tackled the lack of daylight issue on the 2nd floor by installing several sky lights. Construction continues on the remaining 250,000+ SF for DCF to relocate to their new offices. With the main office anticipated to house approximately 1,700 employees upon its competition in March 2021, there is also construction on a separate area which will hold their 24-hour call center functions.

Formally the Tallahassee Mall, the relocation of the 3 state departments to this property also provides a resurgence of foot traffic to the neighboring retail stores and restaurants. Belks, AMC, Dreamland BBQ, Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree, Guitar Center, Barnes and Noble, Hidbbitt's, Cold Stone Creamery, and other retailers are all located in close proximity to the offices. The Centre of Tallahassee also houses the School of Arts and Sciences and The Pavilion, an event space for concerts, parties, and more.

"With the completion of the DOS and DOH sites, we look forward to DCF moving in with a tentative placement of 2021," says John McNeill, Commercial Advisor of NAI TALCOR Commercial Real Estate Services. "As we approach the finalization of such an exciting project, we foresee a transformative impact on the surrounding community and the North Monroe corridor."

The idea to pursue the State of Florida as a potential tenant for the Centre was one that McNeill approached ownership with in early 2017. NAI TALCOR was hired by Blackwater Resources and worked in conjunction with them to secure these deals.

ABOUT NAI TALCOR

With 70 team members including 30 licensed commercial sales advisors, NAI TALCOR is the leader in the North Florida, South Georgia and South Alabama markets. NAI TALCOR is a full service commercial real estate brokerage, property management, development and construction management firm. Providing commercial real estate services since 1990, NAI TALCOR has steadily grown by meeting client needs and partnering with others to promote mutual growth and prosperity in all aspects of commercial property ownership.

NAI TALCOR clients receive global reach with local expertise, a truly distinct advantage in commercial real estate services. Whether real estate requirements are in one market or many, we help our clients understand the market, acquire, dispose of, develop or manage their property with ease.

NAI TALCOR provides comprehensive brokerage, leasing, property management, receivership services, and facility/construction management to the North Florida, South Georgia and South Alabama commercial real estate marketplace. Our collaborative services platform, expansive, yet nimble responsive structure which enables efficient, full services delivery of all elements of Commercial Real Estate Services to the region. NAI TALCOR is involved with the leasing, selling, and property management throughout North Florida, South Georgia and South Alabama. Our skilled professionals specialize in office, retail, industrial, land, multi-family, special-purpose, medical, and other properties.

ABOUT JOHN MCNEILL, SIOR

John entered the Commercial Real Estate Business in 2006 and has since successfully assisted, buyers, sellers, tenants, investors, and landlords in almost all aspects of the commercial real estate business including but not limited to commercial real estate brokerage, site selection, leasing, valuation, landlord representation, tenant representation and investment analysis. John is also an expert on state placement and works in conjunction with landlords in procuring government tenants. John was recently recognized as NAI Global's 2018 Top Producer Globally for Tertiary Markets (pop <2,000,000) as well as 2018's Top Producer for the State of Florida.

John is a graduate of Leadership Tallahassee (Class 33), a board member for the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, a board member of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tallahassee, a current member of the Tallahassee Entrepreneurs Organization, a 2013-2014 selection to the KCCI Community Catalyst Program, and an active member of the Tallahassee Board of Realtors and the Florida Association of Realtors.

ABOUT BLACKWATER RESOURCES

Blackwater Resources is a privately held, full service real estate development company specializing in all aspects of real estate investment including ground-up development, net lease, redevelopment, acquisitions, leasing and management. Blackwater was assembled by industry professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and leverages its' experience, knowledge, expertise, and financial capacity to pursue and evaluate real estate projects and investments of all sizes with a primary focus on the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, allowing Blackwater to expand on its in-depth market knowledge and key relationships to further deal flow and identify new opportunities. With its roots beginning in the 1980's developing large shopping centers and traveling across the entire country performing site selection and development, Blackwater continues to excel and adapt with the changing retail market constructing grocery-anchored developments, preferred developer single-tenant site selection and acquisition, and redevelopment of existing assets. Blackwater has become synonymous with unprecedented expertise exhibited through its long track record of retail development amid changing real estate cycles and economic environments.

ABOUT NAI GLOBAL

NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm. NAI Global offices are leaders in their local markets and work in unison to provide clients with exceptional solutions to their commercial real estate needs. NAI Global has more than 400 offices strategically located throughout North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, with over 7,000 local market professionals, managing in excess of 425 million square feet of property. Annually, NAI Global completes in excess of $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world. Whether you need to buy, sell, lease, finance, or manage commercial property in your town, across the U.S. or in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and beyond, your nearby NAI Global local office is your local point of entry into a world of creative solutions in commercial real estate.

Exceptional global commercial real estate solutions begin with local market leadership and expertise. NAI Global offices are respected local-market roles models that are passionate about the commercial real estate business. With long histories of success across market cycles, NAI Global offices have a hard-earned, unusually deep level of local market knowledge and insight beyond the commoditized data you find elsewhere. This depth of knowledge is borne from their local relationships nurtured for generations-relationships that give our local-market leading offices the edge with the know-how, who, what, where, and when to achieve exceptional results for clients.

As an organization, NAI Global actively manages this industry-leading platform of local market knowledge and leadership, providing support and services that yield seamless integration and the consistent delivery of exceptional services to clients worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.TALCOR.com or www.naiglobal.com

