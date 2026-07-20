Reinvestment Fund Announces Frank Fernandez As New President & CEO

Accomplished Community Leader Brings Strong Experience In Fundraising, Operations, Financial Services and Championing Communities Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinvestment Fund, a nationally-focused Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) headquartered in Philadelphia, announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Frank Fernandez as the organization's new President and CEO. Fernandez succeeds Donald Hinkle-Brown, who served Reinvestment Fund for 35 years, including nearly 15 years as President and CEO. Fernandez will officially join Reinvestment Fund in September 2026 and will be based in Philadelphia.

"I am deeply honored to join Reinvestment Fund as its next President and CEO. I look forward to leading and working alongside a team that is so passionately committed to breaking down systemic financial barriers and supporting communities in new and innovative ways," said Fernandez. "Now more than ever, CDFIs play a vital role in building resilient, inclusive local economies. I look forward to partnering with our staff, board, and the communities we serve to unlock new opportunities to create lasting and meaningful change."

Since 2020, Fernandez has served as President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, where he managed significant asset growth while overseeing more than $235 million of annual grant-making and impact investments focused primarily on metro Atlanta and throughout Georgia. Prior to that, he served in a senior leadership role at The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation in Atlanta, where he launched and led the foundation's place-based, community revitalization initiative in Atlanta's historic Westside, as well as directing the foundation's efforts in global giving, youth development, education, climate resilience, workforce development, and social justice. Earlier in his career, Fernandez led housing and small business support initiatives at Green Doors and PeopleFund in Austin.

Fernandez currently serves on the board of Mission Investors Exchange. He has been honored with the 2005 Austin Livable City Vision Award, the 2008 Austin Under 40 Nonprofit Leadership Award and the 2012 Ernst and Young Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He was also selected as an inaugural Aspen Institute Civil Society Fellow in 2019.

Fernandez holds a B.A. in philosophy from Harvard University and an M.A. in public affairs from The University of Texas at Austin. A Florida native and son of Cuban immigrants, he is dedicated to equity and community impact.

"After a rigorous search, we are thrilled to welcome Frank to lead Reinvestment Fund into our next chapter," said Saul Behar, Chair of the Reinvestment Fund Board of Directors. "Frank is an impressive leader with a proven commitment to inclusive growth. We are confident that he is the right leader to help us build on our 40-year legacy of innovation and impact."

As President and CEO, Fernandez will be responsible for overseeing Reinvestment Fund's strategic direction, expanding its lending and investment portfolios, and deepening partnerships with community stakeholders, philanthropic partners, and investors.

"Frank Fernandez is an extraordinary leader, and we're honored to have him join us at Reinvestment Fund," said Marland Buckner, Vice Chair of the Reinvestment Fund Board of Directors and Chair of the search committee. "It is a privilege to welcome him as our organization continues to serve the communities who need it most. His expertise will be an invaluable asset as we continue to strengthen and scale impact across the nation."

The Board of Directors launched its search for Reinvestment Fund's next President and CEO in February, after Hinkle-Brown announced that would be stepping down from the role. The search was led by Korn Ferry.

"It has been a great honor to serve as Reinvestment Fund's President and CEO these last 15 years as we've dramatically grown our capabilities and fostered equitable communities that work for all people," said Hinkle-Brown. "I believe that data advised, place-based investing is our greatest mission success, and one we share with many CDFIs, community foundations and philanthropy. As my successor prepares to take over this leadership role, I feel confident that Frank, with the support of our dedicated team, will build upon Reinvestment Fund's 40 years of impact and take us to new heights."

To learn more about Frank Fernandez, please visit https://www.reinvestment.com/insights/reinvestment-fund-announces-new-president-ceo/

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About Reinvestment Fund

Reinvestment Fund is a mission-driven financial institution committed to making communities work for all people. We bring financial and analytical tools to partnerships that work to ensure that people in communities across the country have the opportunities they strive for: affordable places to live, access to nutritious food and health care, schools where their children can flourish, and strong, local businesses that support jobs. We use data to understand markets and how transactions can have the most powerful impact, which has consistently earned us the top Aeris rating of AAA for financial strength and four stars for impact management. Our asset and risk management systems have also earned us an AA- rating from S&P. Since our inception in 1985, Reinvestment Fund has provided over $3.2 billion in financing to strengthen neighborhoods, scale social enterprises, and build resilient communities. Learn more at reinvestment.com.

SOURCE Reinvestment Fund