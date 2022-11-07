Reishi Mushroom Market Size to Grow by USD 1.66 Bn, PND to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The reishi mushroom market size is expected to grow by USD 1.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Reishi Mushroom Market 2022-2026: Scope

The reishi mushroom market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing health consciousness among consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the reishi mushroom market growth during the next few years.

Reishi Mushroom Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

PND: The PND segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Reishi mushrooms are used widely in various countries as traditional medicine for rash, itchiness, stomach upset, headaches, nosebleeds, and bloody stools. The consumption of reishi mushrooms is believed to enhance immunity, promote liver and heart health, and have sedative effects on the central nervous system. These factors are expected to increase the popularity of reishi mushrooms.



Food and Beverages



Cosmetics and Personal Care

Type

Powder



Liquid

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Reishi Mushroom Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the reishi mushroom market, including Aloha Medicinals, Alphay International Inc., Bio Botanica Inc., Bristol Botanicals Ltd., Fungi Perfecti LLC, Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Mushroom Science, Naturalin Bio Resources Co. Ltd., Nature's Way Products LLC, North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts, Qingdao Dacon Trading Co. Ltd., Ron Teeguarden Enterprises Inc., Solaray Inc., Swanson Health Products Inc., Terrasoul Superfoods, Xian Greena Biotech Co. Ltd., Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang NetSun Co. Ltd., and DXN Holdings Bhd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alphay International Inc. - The company offers reishi mushrooms, which contain rich polysaccharides, adenosine, triterpenoids, Ganoderic acid, proteins, and vitamins that promote healthy cellular growth, vitality, and overall immunity.

The company offers reishi mushrooms, which contain rich polysaccharides, adenosine, triterpenoids, Ganoderic acid, proteins, and vitamins that promote healthy cellular growth, vitality, and overall immunity. Bio Botanica Inc. - The company offers reishi mushrooms that are reddish brown in color.

The company offers reishi mushrooms that are reddish brown in color. Bristol Botanicals Ltd. - The company offers reishi mushrooms that boost the immune system, as some of the molecules found in the mushroom can increase the activity of a type of white blood cell called natural killer cells.

The company offers reishi mushrooms that boost the immune system, as some of the molecules found in the mushroom can increase the activity of a type of white blood cell called natural killer cells. Fungi Perfecti LLC - The company offers reishi mushrooms that support healthy cardiovascular function, soothe the nerves, and improve sleep quality.

The company offers reishi mushrooms that support healthy cardiovascular function, soothe the nerves, and improve sleep quality. Mountain Rose Herbs - The company offers reishi mushrooms that are used in many food products, including meal replacement and energy bars, snack bars, fruit and vegetable-based drinks, and milk and creamer-based beverages.

Reishi Mushroom Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist reishi mushroom market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the reishi mushroom market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the reishi mushroom market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of reishi mushroom market vendors

Reishi Mushroom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aloha Medicinals, Alphay International Inc., Bio Botanica Inc., Bristol Botanicals Ltd., Fungi Perfecti LLC, Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Mushroom Science, Naturalin Bio Resources Co. Ltd., Nature's Way Products LLC, North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts, Qingdao Dacon Trading Co. Ltd., Ron Teeguarden Enterprises Inc., Solaray Inc., Swanson Health Products Inc., Terrasoul Superfoods, Xian Greena Biotech Co. Ltd., Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang NetSun Co. Ltd., and DXN Holdings Bhd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 PND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on PND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on PND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on PND - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on PND - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Cosmetics and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Cosmetics and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alphay International Inc.

Exhibit 111: Alphay International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Alphay International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Alphay International Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Bio Botanica Inc.

Exhibit 114: Bio Botanica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Bio Botanica Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Bio Botanica Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Bristol Botanicals Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Bristol Botanicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Bristol Botanicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Bristol Botanicals Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 DXN Holdings Bhd

Exhibit 120: DXN Holdings Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 121: DXN Holdings Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: DXN Holdings Bhd - Key offerings

11.7 Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Naturalin Bio Resources Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Naturalin Bio Resources Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Naturalin Bio Resources Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Naturalin Bio Resources Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts

Exhibit 129: North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts - Overview



Exhibit 130: North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts - Key offerings

11.10 Qingdao Dacon Trading Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Qingdao Dacon Trading Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Qingdao Dacon Trading Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Qingdao Dacon Trading Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Ron Teeguarden Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 135: Ron Teeguarden Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Ron Teeguarden Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Ron Teeguarden Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

