REIT Lawyer David Freed Joins Mayer Brown

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown is strengthening its Capital Markets and Corporate & Securities practices with the addition of David Freed as a partner in the firm's New York office.

Mr. Freed represents issuers and underwriters in private and public offerings of equity and debt securities. He has years of experience working with issuers in various industries, with a particular focus on REITs, including equity, mortgage and net REITs.

"David joining the firm underscores the growth and importance of Mayer Brown's REIT practice," said Matt Ingber, partner and head of Mayer Brown's New York office. "We're pleased to welcome him to our firm."

Mr. Freed brings deep corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and real estate investment trust experience to Mayer Brown. He is recommended by The Legal 500 US in the guide's REITs category. In addition to his work on securities offerings, he also advises REIT clients on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, governance, and compliance matters.

"I am looking forward to joining Mayer Brown and working with the capital markets, real estate funds, mortgage regulatory, and securitization teams to continue to enhance its presence in the REIT industry," said Mr. Freed.

Mr. Freed began his career at Hunton & Williams LLP before moving to Vinson & Elkins LLP.

Mayer Brown is a recognized leader in the REIT sector. The firm is ranked by The Legal 500 US for REITs and the guide recommends six partners in the REIT category. In addition, the firm and our lawyers are recognized by Chambers & Partners, Euromoney's Expert Guides, IFLR1000, The Legal 500, US News/Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms", and the Who's Who Legal guides, among others, for our work in equity and debt capital markets.

